These McDonald's ads take an actual bite out of a Big Mac, fries and cheeseburger

Once again, the brand doesn't need the Golden Arches to make a head-turning campaign
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on September 24, 2020.
While McDonald’s is known for its memorable branding, ranging from its Golden Arches to its signature red and yellow palette, its menu items themselves have become so iconic that they can do all the talking.

The restaurant chain leverages this idea in a new French campaign from TBWA/Paris, comprising billboards of close-up photography of a Big Mac, fries and cheeseburger—with actual bites taken out of them. The agency needed to create custom frames to accommodate the uniquely shaped posters.

The idea evolves a previous effort from the agency consisting simply of shots of the products.

Previously, McDonald's France also refrained from using any logos in an outdoor effort featuring flattened, emoji-like pictograms of its popular menu items. The efforts are testament to how the products themselves, when successful, can serve as impactful stand-ins for the brand. 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

