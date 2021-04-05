Advertising

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on investing in minority-owned businesses

A discussion on how the ad world can better support minority-owned companies
By Jeanine Poggi and Jessica Wohl. Published on April 05, 2021.
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall is on Monday

Top row: Shante Bacon, Linda Ong, Marc Pritchard, Rana Reeves, L. Londell McMillan and Coltrane Curtis. Bottom row: Ahmad Islam, Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Lindsey Farrar, Salim Holder and Tish Galindo. 

Credit:
Photos courtesy speakers

Watch the broadcast replay below.

It’s time to re-evaluate the entire supply chain to see where companies are spending money and where they can do better. It’s estimated that a paltry 5% of marketing industry spending is invested in minority-owned businesses. Despite plenty of evidence that investing in these businesses are integral to reaching key consumers, minority-owned agencies, suppliers and media companies are rarely given a seat at the table. It’s time to change that.

At the Ad Age Town Hall on April 5, Ad Age brought together leaders in the industry to discuss the importance of investing in minority-owned businesses and how the ad world can better support these companies.

AD AGE TOWN HALL: INVESTING IN MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESSES AGENDA
 

Welcome remarks

Identifying and breaking barriers

 

Coltrane Curtis, founder and managing partner, Team Epiphany
Ahmad Islam, CEO and co-founder, Ten35
Linda Ong, CEO and founder, Cultique and founder, Protector Coalition

Finding and building investment

Salim Holder, CEO, 4th Ave Market
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO, Canela Media

Empowering minority-owned agencies

Shante Bacon, founder and CEO, One/35 Agency
Tish Galindo, founder and CEO, 360 Agency
Rana Reeves, founder, RanaVerse

Re-evaluating media spend

Lindsey Farrar, co-founder, president and editor-in-chief, CrwnMag
L. Londell McMillan, executive publisher, The Source
Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

