Havas New York names Lindsay Stein chief of social impact

Former industry journalist will lead purpose-driven 'SWAT team' reporting to CEO Laura Maness
By Judann Pollack. Published on September 30, 2021.
Credit: Lindsay Stein

Havas New York is putting its purpose stake in the ground by naming Lindsay Stein, well-known journalist and industry activist, to the newly created role of chief of social impact.

Stein, who most recently served as CEO of nonprofit Today I’m Brave, will report to Havas New York CEO Laura Maness and become part of the agency’s executive leadership team. Stein will work both internally within the agency and externally with clients to drive social change and “make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and in people’s lives,” according to the agency.

“This is not about philanthropy or a pumped-up version of consumer social responsibility,” said Maness, but a move to weave purpose into the fabric of the agency. “Purpose-driven companies are seeking purpose-driven partners,” said Maness, and with the appointment Havas is signaling that social impact “infuses in every part of our culture in all our disciplines and in how we hold ourselves to the highest standard in the business.”

Stein, a former editor of Campaign U.S. and former reporter at Ad Age and PR Week, has long had an affinity for mission-oriented initiatives, spearheading coverage and awards on the topic for years. “Being able to marry my professional expertise and my passion for purpose feels like a dream come true,” said Stein, “especially doing so at a company that truly cares about making a meaningful difference and alongside Laura Maness, who I’ve long respected for her strong empathetic leadership and values-based approach to business.”

Navy Seal team

Maness likened Stein’s new role to leading a “Navy Seal SWAT team” that will drive initiatives across all parts of the agency including design, strategy and emerging technology, making sure all its cross-functional practices “are deployed against these business-building opportunities for our clients that are trying to learn their way through this,” said Maness. 

Maness cited as examples the agency’s work in helping Keurig Dr Pepper communicate and navigate sourcing sustainable materials, or assisting its recently landed client, commercial real estate giant JLL, “in shaping the future of real estate for a better world.” One of the agency’s goals is to help operationalize and drive accountability for purpose-driven clients (and potential clients) that often still struggle with issues like who will lead these efforts—CSR executives, communications departments, chief marketing officers or others within their ranks.

Talent driver

Havas also sees social impact as a talent driver for its own agency as industry employees continue to search for greater meaning in their work—the lack thereof has been cited for what’s being called “The Great Resignation” as talent flees the industry. “I want this company to be viable and future-proof for the next 50 to 100 years that will well exceed my legacy as a leader at Havas,” said Maness, and for the agency's reputation to be known as a "force for good."

“We want to invest in this now so we can lead the way in breaking all those tired old advertising traditions. We want to create new value through social impact that benefits clients and society.” 

While purpose has been a buzzword for years within the industry, it has rarely been formalized into an operational role. The closest to date appears to be the appointment of former Adweek journalist Doug Zanger in March to director of brand purpose communications at The Martin Agency’s Cultural Impact Lab. According to Zanger’s LinkedIn, his role is to “tap deeply into DE&I, sustainability, client justice, innovation of other purpose-led opportunities that includes operationalizing custom programs and partnerships for the agency.”

Maness said that with Stein’s appointment, Havas will become a first mover, but it hopes to influence other agencies to follow suit. “We are pioneering this,” said Maness, “but rallying our industry to join us on this journey of raised consciousness would be the ultimate win.”  

“It’s a case of all ships rising,” said Stein. "We want to set a course for the whole industry."

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age.

