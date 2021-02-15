Omnicom Media Group hit by ‘cyber incident’
Omnicom Media Group confirmed its agencies have been disrupted by a cyber attack that has forced the global network to confront by using outside experts.
“In recent days Omnicom Media Group experienced some disruption to parts of its IT network,” OMG said in a statement to Ad Age.
“We retained third-party experts who have identified that the disruption was caused by a cyber incident. We are confident that no data is at risk,” the statement added. “While this has caused some interruptions at some of our agencies outside the U.S., we have continued normal operations and have made significant progress on restoring the functionality of the impacted systems.”
New York-based OMG is the world’s fourth-largest media network with $3.3 billion in worldwide revenue as of 2019, according to the latest information from the Ad Age Datacenter. Major clients include PepsiCo and Nissan.
This is not the first time an agency company has been subjected to a cyber incident. WPP in 2017 dealt with an attack that froze many of its systems and idled employees in affected offices. As part of the breach, hackers demanded bitcoin to release computers.
OMG declined to answer a question concerning the nature of its incident, including if it was a ransomware attack.