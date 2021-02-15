Agencies

Omnicom Media Group hit by ‘cyber incident’

The group says ‘we are confident that no data is at risk’
By Judann Pollack and E.J. Schultz. Published on February 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Duncan Channon wins $40 million vaccination assignment for California
Credit: Philipp Katzenberger/Unsplash

Omnicom Media Group confirmed its agencies have been disrupted by a cyber attack that has forced the global network to confront by using outside experts.

“In recent days Omnicom Media Group experienced some disruption to parts of its IT network,”  OMG said in a statement to Ad Age.

“We retained third-party experts who have identified that the disruption was caused by a cyber incident. We are confident that no data is at risk,” the statement added. “While this has caused some interruptions at some of our agencies outside the U.S., we have continued normal operations and have made significant progress on restoring the functionality of the impacted systems.”

New York-based OMG is the world’s fourth-largest media network with $3.3 billion in worldwide revenue as of 2019, according to the latest information from the Ad Age Datacenter. Major clients include PepsiCo and Nissan.

This is not the first time an agency company has been subjected to a cyber incident. WPP in 2017 dealt with an attack that froze many of its systems and idled employees in affected offices. As part of the breach, hackers demanded bitcoin to release computers.

OMG declined to answer a question concerning the nature of its incident, including if it was a ransomware attack.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Duncan Channon wins $40 million vaccination assignment for California

Duncan Channon wins $40 million vaccination assignment for California
FCB Health campaign combats racial bias in cancer research

FCB Health campaign combats racial bias in cancer research
WPP and TikTok tout their new ad partnership

WPP and TikTok tout their new ad partnership
DDB Chicago sued over $4 billion Army ad contract

DDB Chicago sued over $4 billion Army ad contract
McCann's Rob Reilly jumps ship to WPP as global chief creative officer

McCann's Rob Reilly jumps ship to WPP as global chief creative officer

Facebook names new Creative Shop leader from R/GA, Nicky Bell

Facebook names new Creative Shop leader from R/GA, Nicky Bell
Despite pandemic worsening, shoots go on in L.A.

Despite pandemic worsening, shoots go on in L.A.
Watch: Empower's CEO does his best impression of 'Home Alone'

Watch: Empower's CEO does his best impression of 'Home Alone'