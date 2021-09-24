The agency behind that funeral home anti-vaccination ad

The 30-second spot shows two people talking about the new pet food offering while one of their dogs is shown in the background easily pulling and dragging a playground across the park, seemingly because the dog’s owner has been feeding it the new high-protein snacks.
“Biscuits are also known as ‘treats’ and we want pet parents to understand Acana High Protein Biscuits as enhancing a dog’s physical well-being vs a reward or indulgence,” Jonathan Schoenberg, exec creative director and partner at TDA_Boulder said in a statement.
BBH USA hiring spree
BBH USA has brought on 11 new hires for its creative department. The news follows the recent promotions of President Amani Duncan; Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto; and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, who now oversee BBH USA, which was launched in July after uniting the New York and Los Angeles offices, as well as BBH Entertainment. See the full list of the hires below:
Valeria Vanzulli, creative director, who was most recently a creative director at Joan Creative.
Francesca Bonomi, creative director, previously an associate creative director at Joan Creative.
Amy Travis, creative director based in Los Angeles, who has been a copywriter at several agencies including Pereira & O’Dell, BBDO San Francisco and R/GA.
Bobby Selby, associate creative director, who was previously a senior art director with VaynerMedia.
Gary Van Dzura, group creative director, who was a creative director at Wieden+Kennedy for over 12 years, where he developed creative for Fox Sports, Jordan, Sprite, ESPN, Duracell, Bud Light, Equinox and more.
Adolfo Alcala, group creative director, who previously held a creative director position at 72andSunny.
Matt Vitou, creative director based in New York, who was previously associate creative director at Lyft.
Alex Sprouse, creative director who’s previous role was creative director at the nonprofit Potential Energy Coalition.
Jack Hwang, senior art director, joins from Forsman & Bodenfors, where he was also a senior art director
Sofia Coelho, junior art director, was previously an Art Direction Intern at Ogilvy, and has also worked for Vice Media in Austria and Par Mais in Brazil.
Isabella Ciardelli, junior copywriter, previously held a copywriting residency at TBWA\Media Arts Lab and a copywriting fellowship at Swift Agency.
Meet Angry Butterfly
A trio of industry vets have officially opened the doors of Toronto-based creative consultancy Angry Butterfly. Brent Choi will be partner and CEO, after serving as CEO and chief creative officer at DDB Canada. Erin Kawalecki, who had been an executive creative director at DDB, takes the post of partner and chief creative officer, while another former DDB colleague, previous VP-Head of Strategy Graham Candy, becomes partner and chief strategy officer.