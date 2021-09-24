The agency behind that funeral home anti-vaccination ad

“We came up with the idea internally and linked WilmoreFuneralHome.com to StarMed,” Mary Gross, associate creative director at BooneOakley, told Ad Age. “StarMed has vaccinated more people in Mecklenburg County than anyone else. They were the obvious choice to partner with. When they saw the idea, StarMed decided to work with BooneOakley on this pro-vaccination message.”

Following the stunt, StarMed has seen a 22% increase in vaccine appointments compared to last week according to Gross, who says the agency has gotten calls from several different cities requesting the truck at football games and events.

“Everything you see promoting the vaccine is very straightforward,” Gross continued “The message ‘Get vaccinated’ doesn't seem to be working, so we felt like it was time to try something different.”

JP Petty is promoted to ECD of W+K Portland

Wieden+Kennedy has promoted JP Petty as its news executive creative director for its Portland office. Petty, who was named Ad Age’s Creative of the Year, previously served as head of social W+K’s New York office, Under Petty’s stewardship the New York office’s social team has been a part of some memorable work such as helping Bud Light to create a new role at the company—chief meme officer—promoting hard seltzer with self-deprecating humor and a blunt admission that “our memes are trash.” More than 1,000 people applied for the position on the first day.

The team also helped McDonald’s create the “McClap” emoji collages thanking healthcare workers in the early days of the pandemic. The effort, which mirrored the 7:00 p.m. applause in many cities around the country, saw positive engagement on Twitter five times higher than average for the brand.

Petty will join Ana and Hermeti Balarin who recently joined W+K Portland as executive creative directors after serving in the same roles at Mother London.

Salvation Army names an AOR

The Salvation Army USA has named Dallas-based Lerma/ as its agency of record for next-generation advertising, public relations, and digital fundraising efforts, following a competitive review led by SRI Consulting. The charity had formed a national agency search committee earlier this year composed of leaders from its four U.S. territorial headquarters, national headquarters, and national advisory board.

“We believe the more we understand the lived experiences of those we are reaching out to, the better chance we have of striking a chord with them in an emotional and personal way,” Pedro Lerma, principal and founder of Lerma/, said in a statement. “The Salvation Army represents the good that exists in all of us, and we are honored to play a small role in helping this amazing organization serve more people during this historic time in our country.”

In 2020, The Salvation Army served more than 30 million people who sought local assistance from their 7,300 service centers. The brand will look to use the agency’s cross-cultural capabilities to help it “more effectively partner with audiences of diverse backgrounds, passions, and beliefs,” according to a statement by the Salvation Army.

Sinfully good

Blizzard has partnered with 72andSunny Los Angeles to create two celebrity-centric films promoting the remastered version of the popular game title "Diablo II: Resurrected," which was originally released 21 years ago. The campaign entitled “The Second Coming” stars award-winning actors Simu Liu ("Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and Winston Duke ("Black Panther") who enter a gothic church to confess their sins.