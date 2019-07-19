Agency Brief: 72andSunny taps talent from behind bars, Ogilvy tries to flush Paris' public-pee problem
While agencies continue to preach about the need to recruit and retain talent—especially diverse talent—many struggle to actually do it. Brands have the same fears and, according to an ANA study this week, 63 percent of in-house agencies report having difficulty “keeping their creative teams energized.” The study finds 44 percent of in-house agencies are also having trouble attracting top-tier talent. The study follows 2018 ANA research that found 78 percent of marketers now have some sort of in-house agency—which won’t be too effective without the talent to support it.
One agency walks the walk
This week, MDC Partners-owned 72andSunny New York takes a colossal step in creating a pipeline of talent from truly diverse backgrounds. The agency is partnering with ConCreates, a creative shop made up of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people.
Under the partnership, 72andSunny New York will work closely with ConCreates founders Vincent Bragg, who spent more than five years in federal prison on drug charges, and Janeya Griffin, a former specialist contractor for NASA and whose parents were incarcerated, to help craft the company's brand, including its positioning and visual identity. Going forward, 72andSunny New York will consult with ConCreates on certain projects.
Griffin says a criminal past should be seen “as an asset, not a liability.”
“We kind of like to start with the crime,” Bragg explains. “We look at someone who robbed 27 banks as a strategist. They needed a plan. Executing it successfully 27 times is pretty impressive in any world.”
Accenture Interactive puts modern touch on the Louvre
Accenture Interactive will be modernizing the renowned 226-year-old Louvre in Paris, the world’s largest art museum. As part of a pro-bono corporate citizenship initiative that began more than 15 years ago, Accenture Interactive, which recently bought top creative shop Droga5, comes on to help “enrich the visitor experience before, during and after their visit,” create tools for employees to better work and interact with guests and expose the Louvre’s art collections to a wider outside audience. Among its responsibilities, Accenture Interactive will work with the Louvre to revamp its website. The agency has already helped the museum launch a mobile app using augmented reality for the Petite Galerie and implement a new ticketing system. (Of note, Accenture Interactive was the agency that developed Carnival’s Ocean Medallion wearable, introduced in 2017.)
Peeping tom murals want to deter public pissers
No one will want to visit the new and improved Louvre if the city where it’s housed reeks of piss. Apparently, some Paris-dwellers have a habit of peeing in public. According to Ogilvy Paris, which created an out-of-home campaign for the SNCF Nudge Unit to deter city residents from urinating wherever they please, the act is “multiplying” and the cleanup is “expensive.” Hot spots where this is occurring are train stations. One such station, La Gare des Mureaux, inside and out, has become an “official urinal.” So Ogilvy Paris painted murals on the corners of walls, in and around the station where people were relieving themselves, of athletes and children, drawing on the French love and respect for sports and reminding them that kids frequent these spots. “When the kids are not there, having a footballer or a life-size basketball player staring at you when you want to relive yourself is another effective way to get people to respect societal rules,” the agency says. The murals have led to an 88 percent reduction in public urination.
Eleven is rising in number
San Francisco’s independent creative agency Eleven is celebrating its 20th anniversary by expanding its footprint to New York and Chicago. The agency credits its “Silicon Valley” roots as a sought-after characteristic from brands across the country. Its Chicago hub is expected to open Sept. 1, will be led by CEO Courtney Buechert and is situated close to clients like CommonSpirit, Pella and Electrify America. Eleven’s New York office is set to open in 2020.
Winning is everything... here's a few for the week
Independent media and marketing agency Stella Rising was selected as the ecommerce strategy agency of record for health and wellness retailer Vitamin World. The agency will work to increase ecommerce sales for the company through strategy and execution across Amazon, Google, social media and SEO.
Fig, which rebranded from Figulio & Partners last year, won the creative account of Nautilus Bowflex brand. The agency will handle all advertising and creative campaign executions spanning TV, social and digital.
King’s Hawaiian, a maker of sweet bread and rolls, hired Los Angeles shop Haymaker as its creative and strategic agency of record following a review. A new brand campaign from Haymaker, which was only founded in 2017, is set to debut in 2020.
Hires and promotions worth shouting out
MediaCom shuffles around its worldwide leadership. Nick Lawson, a 28-year veteran of the WPP network, is promoted to worldwide chief operating officer, replacing Toby Jenner. Lawson was EMEA CEO and global client practice lead. Josh Krichefski, who spent the last three years as U.K. CEO, will become EMEA CEO. Krichefski is being replaced as U.K. CEO by Kate Rowlinson, the agency’s current managing director.
Garage Team Mazda, a WPP-dedicated shop for the Japanese motor company, is hiring Steve Chavez, who led and owned creative agency North of Sunset previously. He becomes chief creative officer. Joanna Young, formerly management director of strategic planning at Saatchi & Saatchi’s Team One, is added as the shop’s first chief strategy officer. Arnel Kasmally comes aboard as senior vice president and head of customer engagement. Kasmally was managing director, head of digital for Mobile Marketing Association.
Experiential marketing agency Invisible North poaches David Jacobsen from Giant Spoon as head of production in its New York office. Jacobsen was associate director for Giant Spoon and served as executive producer for the agency’s award-winning SXSWestworld at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, in 2018 and “Bleed the Throne” for Game of Thrones at SXSW in 2019.
Publicis' Fallon appoints Kara Buckner as chief strategy officer and managing director in Minneapolis, marking her return to the agency. She spent time previously at Fallon, beginning in 1997, working with clients Nordstrom, PBS and United Airlines before leaving in 2010 to start her own consulting practice.
GroupM’s m/Six names Tricia Allen as president of Canada. Allen joins from IPG’s Orion, where she served in various roles including most recently as managing director of both Canada and North America. She succeeds Kerry Mitchell, who is retiring.
More from our northern neighbors. The Media Kitchen, an F&B partner agency, hires Sean McConnell to head the shop’s Canadian business as managing director. He will be based out of Toronto, tasked with expanding the agency’s presence in Canada. Before, he was head of Performics Canada and led the performance offering across Publicis Media Canada.
Deutsch promotes Doris Chung to executive creative director in Los Angeles. She was first hired by the agency in 2017 to lead creative for brands under Keurig Dr. Pepper, including Mott’s and Canada Dry. In her new role, Chung will lead additional accounts, including H&R Block, Mattel and Squirt.
Indie shop Laughlin Constable taps Vince Cook as executive creative director and Austin Scott as digital creative director. Cook was senior vice president of Leo Burnett, where he led the global rebranding of Samsung mobile. Scott was a creative director, digital, for EP+Co.