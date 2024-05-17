Agency news you need to know this week

The ANA found principal dealing is likely to grow, based on 24% of respondents saying they intend to increase its use and 55% saying they’ll keep it at the same levels.

While principal dealing is often associated with programmatic digital operations of agency holding companies, such as WPP’s Xaxis or Publicis Group’s Apex, the report found surprisingly that TV was the medium bought that way by the largest number of respondents–70%. One respondent noted their company was able to get a spot onto the Grammys thanks to such a deal, while others said they used it when their upfront buys weren’t sufficient to meet needs and scatter pricing was higher than principal deals offered.

Athletic Brewing Co. selects new media shop

Athletic Brewing Co. has consolidated its media business under independent agency Wpromote after a competitive review. The agency, which has managed Athletic Brewing Co.’s performance marketing since 2022, will now oversee the brand’s full-funnel media strategy in the U.S. and Canada.

“Wpromote took the time to gain a deep understanding of our vertical and our audiences when creating a bespoke strategy, which made their approach stand out,” said Andrew Katz, chief marketing officer at Athletic Brewing Co., in a statement. Wpromote will concentrate on increasing the brand’s awareness and driving sales, with efforts including out-of-home, digital out-of-home, audio and high-impact display.

Just briefly

Siegel + Gale, a global branding agency, appointed Dory Ellis Garfinkle to the new role of chief marketing officer. Garfinkle previously worked at Lyft, where she was director of marketing for the company's transit, bikes and scooters division.

Outdoor sports retailer Christy Sports hired Colorado-based agency TDA Boulder for creative and strategy support. TDA Boulder, which won the business without a review, is the company’s first agency of record. The agency will debut its first integrated campaign for Christy Sports in October.

Kinesso, IPG Mediabrands’ technology and data unit, has hired Tom Amies-Cull as global chief operating officer and Amie Owen as global chief growth officer of Kinesso Commerce. Both roles are new. Amies-Cull was most recently global chief operating officer of media for Dentsu, while Owen was global chief commerce officer for UM Worldwide.