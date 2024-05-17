Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Elite Media enlists Derek Jeter for American Family Insurance, UnitedHealthcare shifts Medicare business to new shop and the latest on principal-based buying
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 17, 2024.
Agency news you need to know this week

Derek Jeter stars in one of American Family Insurance’s latest spots. 

Credit: American Family Insurance

Elite Media rolls out new work for American Family Insurance

American Family Insurance has debuted the latest commercials in its ongoing “Life’s Better” campaign. The creative, led by agency partner Elite Media, aims to demonstrate how robust protection (symbolized by the company’s red roofline) can pave the way for customers to blossom in their personal endeavors. 

The “Neighborhood” commercial stars longtime brand ambassador Derek Jeter, who passes a kid aiming for the big leagues, two future rocket scientists and a budding prima ballerina in a local neighborhood. The former New York Yankee emphasizes that when you feel totally protected, “your family is free to pursue their dreams.”

“Consumers are seeing the American Family Insurance roofline as something that can both give them peace of mind and enable them to pursue their dreams,” said Jindai Joseph, executive creative director at Elite Media, in a statement.

The new commercials will run across broadcast, cable and social media. 

UnitedHealthcare makes Medicare agency changes

UnitedHealthcare, the massive health insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, has brought on BarkleyOKRP to handle creative for its Medicare business, according to people familiar with the matter. Leo Burnett, which had been managing creative efforts for the Medicare unit, is continuing to work with UnitedHealthcare, said one person familiar with the situation. 

UnitedHealthcare, BarkleyOKRP and Leo Burnett declined to comment. 

In addition to its Medicare coverage, UnitedHealthcare offers an individual and family health insurance option, as well as a community plan. UnitedHealth Group also owns Optum, which offers pharmacy and consulting services, and provides medical care.

ANA finds many marketers unaware of principal issues

Principal-based media transactions, where agencies buy media and resell it to clients, are growing fast as a generator of agency revenue and profit, but in a survey of marketers, 18% weren’t aware whether their agency relationships involved them or not, according to a new report from the Association of National Advertisers.

The report covers many of the issues found in a recent Ad Age story on the growth of principal trading. That includes concerns about such deals largely not being subject to disclosure or audits on how agencies got the inventory, and if there is a conflict of interest when agencies are reselling inventory they own to clients.

The ANA found principal dealing is likely to grow, based on 24% of respondents saying they intend to increase its use and 55% saying they’ll keep it at the same levels.

While principal dealing is often associated with programmatic digital operations of agency holding companies, such as WPP’s Xaxis or Publicis Group’s Apex, the report found surprisingly that TV was the medium bought that way by the largest number of respondents–70%. One respondent noted their company was able to get a spot onto the Grammys thanks to such a deal, while others said they used it when their upfront buys weren’t sufficient to meet needs and scatter pricing was higher than principal deals offered.

Athletic Brewing Co. selects new media shop

Athletic Brewing Co. has consolidated its media business under independent agency Wpromote after a competitive review. The agency, which has managed Athletic Brewing Co.’s performance marketing since 2022, will now oversee the brand’s full-funnel media strategy in the U.S. and Canada.

“Wpromote took the time to gain a deep understanding of our vertical and our audiences when creating a bespoke strategy, which made their approach stand out,” said Andrew Katz, chief marketing officer at Athletic Brewing Co., in a statement. Wpromote will concentrate on increasing the brand’s awareness and driving sales, with efforts including out-of-home, digital out-of-home, audio and high-impact display.

Just briefly

Siegel + Gale, a global branding agency, appointed Dory Ellis Garfinkle to the new role of chief marketing officer. Garfinkle previously worked at Lyft, where she was director of marketing for the company's transit, bikes and scooters division. 

Outdoor sports retailer Christy Sports hired Colorado-based agency TDA Boulder for creative and strategy support. TDA Boulder, which won the business without a review, is the company’s first agency of record. The agency will debut its first integrated campaign for Christy Sports in October. 

Kinesso, IPG Mediabrands’ technology and data unit, has hired Tom Amies-Cull as global chief operating officer and Amie Owen as global chief growth officer of Kinesso Commerce. Both roles are new. Amies-Cull was most recently global chief operating officer of media for Dentsu, while Owen was global chief commerce officer for UM Worldwide. 

Mazda Canada named FCB’s speciality performance practice, FCB/SIX, as its CRM agency of record after a competitive review. WPP's VML, which formerly had the CRM business, will retain Mazda Canada’s brand business, according to an FCB spokesperson. 

McCann Worldgroup has named Lalita Koehler global president of Craft, a new role at the network's creative production agency. Craft has supported clients including Xbox, L'Oréal Paris and Jägermeister, according to its website. Koehler steps into the role after serving as chief production officer of Publicis Productions since 2021.

Chicago-based agency Schafer Condon Carter hired Craig Miller as its chief creative officer. Miller fills the role previously held by Denny Hebson, who left the agency in 2023. Miller, who was previously executive creative director at Omnicom Group’s The Marketing Arm, has worked with brands including Budweiser and Uber Eats throughout his career.

Interstate Batteries has selected New York agency January Digital as its media AOR after a review. January Digital also works with clients such as Carhartt, Steve Madden and Sakara Life. Lerma/ was the incumbent on the account. 

Contributing: Jack Neff

