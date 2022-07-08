Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Erich & Kallman promotes speedy oil changes, Horizon Media launches B2B practice, BSSP brings on seven new hires, and more
By Tony Hao. Published on July 08, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: Take 5 Car Wash

Horizon Media launches B2B practice

Horizon Media has something new on the horizon—a B2B capability.

The country's largest media agency has launched Green Thread, a B2B practice designed to help clients achieve consistent revenue growth through data-driven strategies connecting their sales and marketing approaches and activities. The practice will be led by Chris Hummel, who has previously led sales, marketing, and product teams at Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Rentals. Hummel has been a Horizon client three times in his prior roles.

Horizon Media acquired advisory and research firm Revenue Enablement Institute (REI) to accelerate Green Thread's operational development. With its faculty of academics and experts in the science of business growth, REI will move over intact as part of Green Thread. Managing Director Stephen Diorio will continue to lead the institute and report to Hummel, with whom he co-authored the recently published book “Revenue Operations: A New Way to Align Sales & Marketing, Monetize Data, and Ignite Growth.”

Glanbia chooses Nobox

Miami-based creative agency Nobox has been selected as digital marketing agency of record for nutrition supplement company Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Among Glanbia's brands, Optimum Nutrition, Slimfast, Isopure, and BSN will fall under Nobox's purview. Glanbia said it chose Nobox due to the agency's "strategic creativity" and knowledge of digital marketing.

Nobox will first concentrate on the Mexico market and produce digital, social, and experimental content.

Erich & Kallman hits the gas for Take 5

Erich & Kallman has launched four video ads for Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change, promoting its car wash and oil change services. Contrasting its services with its fictional clients' slow process of knitting, repairing a garage door, fixing a hearing aid, and warming up as a professional singer, the ads promote Take 5's speedy customer automobile services.

The playful 15- and 30-second videos begin with a Take 5 staff member saying “At Take 5 … we’re faster than you think.” Take 5 staff members are seen approaching their customers saying “all finished,” before the customers exclaim that they have not finished the slow tasks they have been working on. The videos conclude with messages such as “The fast, friendly car wash” and “The stay-in-your-car-10-minute-oil-change.”

Deutsch New York bets on Betway

Deutsch New York has been named the U.S. strategic creative partner of Digital Gaming Corporation USA. The agency will handle creative strategy and in-market activations as agency of record for DGC, which holds the exclusive U.S. rights of the global online betting and gaming brand Betway, and will help further expand Betway in the U.S. The Betway brand launched in the U.S. in 2021 through DGC and currently operates in seven states.

Arnold Worldwide lives 'audaciously'

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Lamplighter Brewing Co. released a special edition beer in support of youth-led LGBTQ+ non-profit BAGLY and its awareness campaign, "How-To Guide to Living Audaciously." Named The Audacity, a fluffy, hazy, and audacious Hefeweizen, the beer was released in both of Lamplighter's taprooms on July 1 and will be followed by a launch event, Miss Lamplighter's Drag Race, on July 14.

Launched with Boston-based agency Arnold Worldwide, BAGLY's campaign features Ru Paul's Drag Queen Star and BAGLY alum Jujubee and resulted in a 175% increase in year-end donations. 

Just briefly

Civic was named public relations agency of record for the community running organization New York Road Runners. The PR agency will manage national and regional press around the organization's initiatives and running events including marquee races, youth and community programs, strategic partnerships and executive messaging.

Innocean USA was appointed AOR for Irvine, California-based University of Massachusetts Global, formerly Brandman University. The agency will support UMass Global's building awareness in the Western U.S. and its expansion throughout New England and across the nation. The campaign will initially focus on California and Washington State.

The BLAC Internship program will host a job fair from July 28 to August 1 for its 59 class of 2022 Interns, who received placement across 22 independent agencies including OKRP, Fig, DNA, BarretSF and more. Sponsored by Procter & Gamble, the 12-week program aims to bring more young Black people into the ad industry and ensure they will be able to express themselves, find community and ultimately become leaders. To date, 70% of the class of 2021 interns have found full-time jobs.

Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners announced seven new additions to its staff of art directors and copywriters. Claire Hentzen, Lauren Byers, and Cedric Thurman will become art directors, while Justin Cannon, Wes Rhodes, Endia Turney, and Brendan Nicholes will serve in copywriting roles. Hentzen, Byers, and Thurman have been art directors at Denver Ad School, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and 160over90, respectively. Cannon was previously a copywriter at Johannes Leonardo and will serve as a senior copywriter at BSSP, while Rhodes was a copywriter at TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Dentsu International announced the global expansion of Brand Assurance, the agency's media offering focused on ethical marketing and ad deliverability. Deva Benson was named global head of brand assurance, leading the global offering while continuing with her role leading Brand Assurance in the U.S. Benson will dual report to Cara Lewis, Dentsu's U.S. chief investment officer, and Alastair Shearly-Sanders, global president, media and content investment.

Boston-based agency Allen & Gerritsen has been chosen as AOR for the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Boston's primary marketing and visitor services organization for leisure travel and convention-based business. Selected from among 25 agencies, A&G will lead an organizational rebrand and marketing campaign aiming to increase tourism, the city's third-largest industry.

Terri & Sandy and Cage Point were appointed strategic and creative AOR and media AOR, respectively, by nut and dried fruit company John B. Sanfilippo & Son. The appointment was made following a review led by Joanne Davis Consulting. The food marketer aims to build awareness of its brands such as Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and Squirrel, and drive category penetration with millennials and Gen Z consumers.

McKinney promoted Suz Keen and Lyle Yetman from group creative directors to executive creative directors. Kee and Yetman will oversee talent development and business growth in Durham, North Carolina, New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

