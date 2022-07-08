Agency news you need to know this week

Horizon Media launches B2B practice

Horizon Media has something new on the horizon—a B2B capability.

The country's largest media agency has launched Green Thread, a B2B practice designed to help clients achieve consistent revenue growth through data-driven strategies connecting their sales and marketing approaches and activities. The practice will be led by Chris Hummel, who has previously led sales, marketing, and product teams at Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Rentals. Hummel has been a Horizon client three times in his prior roles.

Horizon Media acquired advisory and research firm Revenue Enablement Institute (REI) to accelerate Green Thread's operational development. With its faculty of academics and experts in the science of business growth, REI will move over intact as part of Green Thread. Managing Director Stephen Diorio will continue to lead the institute and report to Hummel, with whom he co-authored the recently published book “Revenue Operations: A New Way to Align Sales & Marketing, Monetize Data, and Ignite Growth.”

Glanbia chooses Nobox

Miami-based creative agency Nobox has been selected as digital marketing agency of record for nutrition supplement company Glanbia Performance Nutrition. Among Glanbia's brands, Optimum Nutrition, Slimfast, Isopure, and BSN will fall under Nobox's purview. Glanbia said it chose Nobox due to the agency's "strategic creativity" and knowledge of digital marketing.

Nobox will first concentrate on the Mexico market and produce digital, social, and experimental content.

Erich & Kallman hits the gas for Take 5

Erich & Kallman has launched four video ads for Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change, promoting its car wash and oil change services. Contrasting its services with its fictional clients' slow process of knitting, repairing a garage door, fixing a hearing aid, and warming up as a professional singer, the ads promote Take 5's speedy customer automobile services.

The playful 15- and 30-second videos begin with a Take 5 staff member saying “At Take 5 … we’re faster than you think.” Take 5 staff members are seen approaching their customers saying “all finished,” before the customers exclaim that they have not finished the slow tasks they have been working on. The videos conclude with messages such as “The fast, friendly car wash” and “The stay-in-your-car-10-minute-oil-change.”