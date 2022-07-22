Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

OKRP creates paint-inspired ice cream and Uncommon hires first creative director for user experience
By Tony Hao. Published on July 22, 2022.
Credit: Natanael Sijanta, Emil Asmussen, and Hernán Cerdeiro

McJ boozing up the Deep Eddy

McGarrah Jessee has been appointed agency of record by Deep Eddy Vodka. The Austin, Texas-based shop will handle creative, media and strategic duties of the alcohol company based in the same city. McJ's campaign for Deep Eddy will launch later this year.

“We were looking for an agency that can bring that ethos to life in a thoughtful and memorable way that stays true to the essence of our brand, while also moving it into the future," said Jason Merz, Deep Eddy Vodka's national director of field marketing.

Deep Eddy joins McJ's growing client roster that includes Lyft, Whataburger, Orvis, Citi Bike, Jacuzzi, and Costa Sunglasses.

Uncommon hires first CD for consumer experience 

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired Emil Asmussen as its first-ever creative director for its consumer experience practice. Asmussen joins a young team that includes founding partners Ez Blaine, David Yates and Jonathan Goodman as well as Managing Partner Margaux Sloan. The team is working on customer relationship management and consumer experience for British Airways, IAG Loyalty, Piccadilly Lights and Formula E.

Asmussen hails from UNIT9, where he was a creative director and worked across global augmented reality, virutal reality,  film, and other experimental projects for clients including Nike, Starbucks and Amazon. He has also worked for Vice media's creative agency Virtue, where he was a creative director.

We scream for Benjamin Moore 

Chicago-based agency OKRP declared a DIY holiday last week. Named "Some Day," the holiday was created for client Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, and designed to celebrate its customers who had finally completed their DIY painting projects. 

The holiday celebration lasted from Saturday the 16th—"Some Day"—to Sunday the 17th, which happened to be National Ice Cream Day. OKRP partnered with an experiential company and created four ice cream flavors inspired by Benjamin Moore's popular paint colors: French White 1093, Mint Chocolate Chip 436, Strawberry-n-Cream 2103-70, and Cocoa Brown 2101-20. 

Ace Hardware chose 10 consumers who completed a questionnaire on its Instagram account and sent them free Benjamin Moore-inspired ice creams. The next day, more ice cream was delivered to Ace Hardware customers in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Finally, an Ace Hardware-branded ice cream truck pulled up in Chicago's Millennium Park and handed out more ice cream.

Credit: Ace Hardware

Sijanta to take over "team ×"

Natanael Sijanta, director of creative communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, has been appointed global business lead of Omnicom Group's "team ×." Team × is the customized global communications and marketing agency for Mercedes, which Omnicom has been building since January.

Sijanta's appointment will be official on September 1. Born in Ljubljana, Slovenia, he joined Mercedes-Benz in 1995 as part of its trainee program, before gaining international professional experience in marketing, sales training, and product management. 

Sijanta will replace Tonio Kröger, the interim leader for Omnicom's team since fall 2021. Kröger will move to the advisory board of team ×, which, as of September 1, will be led by an eight-person team from the agency's office in Berlin.

Just briefly

WPP has acquired Corebiz, a leading Latin American ecommerce agency. The Brazil-based operations of Corebiz will join the VMLY&R Commerce global network, while other outposts will come on board over the coming year. Corebiz's client roster includes Whirlpool, Casino Group, Walmart, Carrefour, Decathlon and Estée Lauder.

Mindshare has been named the U.S. media agency of record by Discover Financial Services. The WPP agency will lead audience and media strategy, planning, investment, measurement, and data analytics. The account review was run by Mercer Island Group.

Miami creative agency NOBOX appointed Hernán Cerdeiro chief creative officer of the Americas. Cerdeiro is the founder of Miami-based agency Any Given Day and has served as VP, executive creative director for Conill Saatchi & Saatchi. NOBOX plans on integrating Any Given Day into the company and named Any Given Day's Partner Mariano Duhalde as CCO of Latin America.

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

View all articles by this author
