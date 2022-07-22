Agency news you need to know this week

McJ boozing up the Deep Eddy

McGarrah Jessee has been appointed agency of record by Deep Eddy Vodka. The Austin, Texas-based shop will handle creative, media and strategic duties of the alcohol company based in the same city. McJ's campaign for Deep Eddy will launch later this year.

“We were looking for an agency that can bring that ethos to life in a thoughtful and memorable way that stays true to the essence of our brand, while also moving it into the future," said Jason Merz, Deep Eddy Vodka's national director of field marketing.

Deep Eddy joins McJ's growing client roster that includes Lyft, Whataburger, Orvis, Citi Bike, Jacuzzi, and Costa Sunglasses.

Uncommon hires first CD for consumer experience

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired Emil Asmussen as its first-ever creative director for its consumer experience practice. Asmussen joins a young team that includes founding partners Ez Blaine, David Yates and Jonathan Goodman as well as Managing Partner Margaux Sloan. The team is working on customer relationship management and consumer experience for British Airways, IAG Loyalty, Piccadilly Lights and Formula E.

Asmussen hails from UNIT9, where he was a creative director and worked across global augmented reality, virutal reality, film, and other experimental projects for clients including Nike, Starbucks and Amazon. He has also worked for Vice media's creative agency Virtue, where he was a creative director.

We scream for Benjamin Moore

Chicago-based agency OKRP declared a DIY holiday last week. Named "Some Day," the holiday was created for client Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, and designed to celebrate its customers who had finally completed their DIY painting projects.

The holiday celebration lasted from Saturday the 16th—"Some Day"—to Sunday the 17th, which happened to be National Ice Cream Day. OKRP partnered with an experiential company and created four ice cream flavors inspired by Benjamin Moore's popular paint colors: French White 1093, Mint Chocolate Chip 436, Strawberry-n-Cream 2103-70, and Cocoa Brown 2101-20.

Ace Hardware chose 10 consumers who completed a questionnaire on its Instagram account and sent them free Benjamin Moore-inspired ice creams. The next day, more ice cream was delivered to Ace Hardware customers in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Finally, an Ace Hardware-branded ice cream truck pulled up in Chicago's Millennium Park and handed out more ice cream.