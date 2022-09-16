Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Jersey Mike's new creative AOR, Pharrell Williams and Edelman launch an advocacy agency, Ogilvy's new Coke lead and more
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 16, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: Highdive

Jersey Mike’s launched its first campaign from new agency of record Highdive, which will serve as the strategic and creative lead for the brand including social and digital efforts. The “It’s a Jersey Mike’s Thing” campaign includes two hero spots starring actor Danny DeVito.

“Being from Jersey and growing up with Jersey Mike’s, I had an instant personal connection with the team, product and story behind it all,” Mark Gross, co-founder and chief creative officer at Highdive, said in a statement. “With this first campaign, we’ve really been able to bring to life the authenticity that makes Jersey Mike’s special.”

The Chicago agency won the account without a traditional pitch process. Instead, the decision was made following a chemistry meeting.

“Our first in-person meeting was a half-day whiteboard session to talk about the business. At the end of that session, everybody knew this was a partnership that needed to form," Louis Slotkin, co-owner and managing partner of Highdive, said in a statement.

Ogilvy’s Coke creative lead

Ogilvy has appointed Guillermo Vega as the global creative network lead on its Coca-Cola account. He will be based in New York and will also join the leadership team of OpenX from WPP, the company’s bespoke offering for the beverage company.

Vega previously served as chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi London. He has also served as executive creative director at 72andSunny, where he helped launch the agency’s New York offering and oversaw work on clients such as Smirnoff, Samsung, Xfinity, Seventh Generation, Yoplait and Cheerios. In addition, Vega helped launched Wieden+Kennedy’s Brazil office as an executive creative director for W+K São Paulo.

Pharrell Williams and Edelman launch advocacy agency

Artist Pharrell Williams has teamed up with Edelman to launch Mighty Dream, a new creative advocacy agency. Mighty Dream, which is staffed by majority BIPOC creative talent, will focus on work that “solves challenges facing communities of color through social action campaigns, product development and policy change,” according to Edelman.

“If someone asks me what inspires me, I always say, ‘That which is missing.' It’s the clearest path to being additive to society and finding new solutions for real problems,” said Williams, said who will serve as co-chair and founder of the new entity. “Mighty Dream aims to create what’s missing—in creativity, in advocacy, in society.” 

Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross will serve alongside Williams as co-chair and founder. Mighty Dream’s leadership team will also include Edelman’s Executive VP, Head of Influence Harshal Sisodia; Global Chief Experience Officer Taj Reid; and United Entertainment Group’s Executive VP, Business Strategy Donald Franklin. The agency’s first hire is Todd Triplett, formerly head of creative lab at TikTok, as an executive creative director.

Netflix exec launches agency

Myles Worthington, the marketing and communications executive behind Netflix’s culture-focused initiatives like Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, MOST and Netflix Golden, has launched his own agency, WORTHI, after parting ways with the streamer after six years. 

“Some people call it multicultural marketing, some call it DEI marketing or inclusive marketing—but I believe the concept of ethnography best describes the unique space that WORTHI will be taking up”, Worthington said in a statement. “We’re working with some really exciting, motivated brands to strategically align their purpose and offerings with specific targeted audiences, focusing on those who have been historically and systemically marginalized.”

OMG’s Hearts & Science names U.S CEO and chief operating officer
Zoom launches global campaign by 72andSunny to go beyond the video grid
Publicis elevates four senior execs and confirms Arthur Sadoun as leader for four more years
The agency is actively working with brands across entertainment, tech, wellness, and consumer packaged goods, including Paramount+, Lionsgate, Peloton, and Procter & Gamble.

Beyond its focus on marketing and communications, the agency also has a content production arm, WORTHI Productions, which will focus on making content focused on “underserved” communities, according to an agency statement. WORTHI has its first feature film in “early development,” according to Worthington.

Publicis expands international leadership

Publicis Groupe, which elevated four senior executives to its management committee this week, also expanded the remit for several of its key leaders globally.

Jane Lin-Baden, currently CEO Publicis Groupe North Asia, has been named the CEO for the Asia Pacific region, adding oversight of South Asia, Australia/New Zealand and Southeast Asia to her responsibilities. Loris Nold, previously CEO of Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions, is appointed to the newly created role of CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Publicis CEO of Latin America, Monica Gadsby, will now oversee Brazil along with the rest of the Latin American region. CEO of PMX (Publicis Media’s investment team) Talia Raviv has expanded her remit to oversee the holding company’s global media operations. Lastly, Amy Hadfield, currently chief of staff, will now serve as director of global communications for the holding company.

VMLY&R expands Ford leadership 

VMLY&R has added two new executives for its Ford account. Rebecca Flavin joins as chief experience officer on the account after having previously served as the global chief experience officer for Ogilvy. Prior to that, Flavin was CEO of Effective, an experience strategy and design agency. Conan Wang has been appointed as an executive creative director on the Ford account. Wang previously served as an executive creative director at TBWA\G!, the agency’s unit dedicated to its Nissan account. They both join Ryan McManus, who was appointed as chief creative officer North America for the Ford account in March.

Just briefly

WPP has appointed Karen Blackett as the president of its U.K. business. Blackett previously served as the U.K. CEO of GroupM, where her successor will be named “in due course,” according to WPP.

Fig has promoted Samantha Deevy as its first strategy lead. Deevy joined Fig nearly two years ago from Droga5, where she worked on accounts such as "Game of Thrones," The New York Times, and Google Pixel.

Tourism organization Meet Minneapolis has appointed Periscope as its creative agency of record. The agency has signed a three-year contract with the company and this marks the agency’s first venture into the tourism space.

TRG has appointed Theo Medeiros as its first head of analytics and insights. Prior to this, Medeiros served as director of analytics and technology for Dominion Harbor Group, and before that he was manager of analytics and strategy for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Humancare, an IPG Health agency, has brought on Lauren Cohen as a managing director and creative lead, a first for the agency. She will partner with Greg Lao, managing director and business lead, moving forward. Cohen most recently served as an executive VP, senior creative director at BBDO New York.

