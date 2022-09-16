Agency news you need to know this week

The agency is actively working with brands across entertainment, tech, wellness, and consumer packaged goods, including Paramount+, Lionsgate, Peloton, and Procter & Gamble.

Beyond its focus on marketing and communications, the agency also has a content production arm, WORTHI Productions, which will focus on making content focused on “underserved” communities, according to an agency statement. WORTHI has its first feature film in “early development,” according to Worthington.

Publicis expands international leadership

Publicis Groupe, which elevated four senior executives to its management committee this week, also expanded the remit for several of its key leaders globally.

Jane Lin-Baden, currently CEO Publicis Groupe North Asia, has been named the CEO for the Asia Pacific region, adding oversight of South Asia, Australia/New Zealand and Southeast Asia to her responsibilities. Loris Nold, previously CEO of Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions, is appointed to the newly created role of CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Publicis CEO of Latin America, Monica Gadsby, will now oversee Brazil along with the rest of the Latin American region. CEO of PMX (Publicis Media’s investment team) Talia Raviv has expanded her remit to oversee the holding company’s global media operations. Lastly, Amy Hadfield, currently chief of staff, will now serve as director of global communications for the holding company.

VMLY&R expands Ford leadership

VMLY&R has added two new executives for its Ford account. Rebecca Flavin joins as chief experience officer on the account after having previously served as the global chief experience officer for Ogilvy. Prior to that, Flavin was CEO of Effective, an experience strategy and design agency. Conan Wang has been appointed as an executive creative director on the Ford account. Wang previously served as an executive creative director at TBWA\G!, the agency’s unit dedicated to its Nissan account. They both join Ryan McManus, who was appointed as chief creative officer North America for the Ford account in March.

Just briefly

WPP has appointed Karen Blackett as the president of its U.K. business. Blackett previously served as the U.K. CEO of GroupM, where her successor will be named “in due course,” according to WPP.

Fig has promoted Samantha Deevy as its first strategy lead. Deevy joined Fig nearly two years ago from Droga5, where she worked on accounts such as "Game of Thrones," The New York Times, and Google Pixel.

Tourism organization Meet Minneapolis has appointed Periscope as its creative agency of record. The agency has signed a three-year contract with the company and this marks the agency’s first venture into the tourism space.

TRG has appointed Theo Medeiros as its first head of analytics and insights. Prior to this, Medeiros served as director of analytics and technology for Dominion Harbor Group, and before that he was manager of analytics and strategy for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Humancare, an IPG Health agency, has brought on Lauren Cohen as a managing director and creative lead, a first for the agency. She will partner with Greg Lao, managing director and business lead, moving forward. Cohen most recently served as an executive VP, senior creative director at BBDO New York.