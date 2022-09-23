Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
GoodLife Fitness has named Gut Toronto as its creative agency of record in Canada. This is Gut Toronto’s second AOR relationship, following Tim Hortons.
Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu has launched a Web3 division called FV3. FV3 will host an invite-only inaugural education forum this October for C-suite executives and entertainment industry leaders. That will be followed by quarterly sessions beginning in November, along with ongoing educational workshops and a “new rollout of strategy services for existing clients,” according to a statement by the agency.
Legacy Lab, Team One’s think thank and strategic consultancy, is accepting submissions for its 4th annual scholarship that recognizes Black and African American college students. This year’s recipient will receive $15,000 to put toward school-related expenses.
Whatever, a Tokyo agency founded by former Wieden+Kennedy creative director Masashi Kawamura four years ago, opened an office in New York. Whatever New York will be led by Aramique Krauthamer, executive creative director and partner, who previously worked at companies such as Beem and Tool of North America.
Oberland has two new hires. Chris Plehal, most recently at Red Tettemer O’Connell & Partners in Philadelphia, has assumed the position of VP creative director, and Emma Ryan, most recently at Interpublic Group of Cos.’s Gotham, has joined as a senior strategist. Plehal takes over for Rob Colucci and Ryan replaces Sela Betz, both of whom left the agency.
TRIPTK, Havas' New York-based brand transformation consultancy, is expanding into the U.K. with the launch of a London office within Havas' flagship King's Cross Village.
WPP has acquired Latin America agency JeffreyGroup, which will join Hill+Knowlton Strategies, effectively doubling its size.
New York-based agency DeVito/Verdi has hired Anthony Cintron as its first chief experience officer and Peter Cortez as its executive creative director to lead its newly formed experiential department.
MCD Partners, a creative and technology agency that’s part of M&C Saatchi Worldwide, has opened its fourth office, located in Miami. The agency also has offices in New York, Chicago, and Rochester, New York.