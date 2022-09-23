Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Agencies and creatives help pro-choice organizations, Ogilvy wins H&R Block, Curiosity wins Dude Wipes, and more
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 23, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: National Abortion Hotline and National Network of Abortion Funds

Campaigns against the Roe v. Wade ruling

Five months after Meryl Draper, CEO and founder of Quirk Creative, posted on LinkedIn that she was forming a coalition dedicated to providing pro-bono work for pro-choice organizations, the group has launched a campaign for the National Abortion Federation called “#ItsYourCall.”

While Quirk created and produced the videos, it also enlisted the help of several agencies. Apollo Partners secured and donated media placements to air the campaign on connected TV and digital. Burns Entertainment enlisted and managed actor and comedian Kathy Najimy’s involvement in the campaign. Mophonics scored the music. Obviously managed social influencer activations. Thread Creative developed the campaign's overarching message and BerlinRosen handled PR.

The ads broke simultaneously with another campaign from a second collection of ad experts supporting the cause. A group of female advertising executives, who formed a group called Women That Fight, took a satirical approach to the lack of choices women have left for protecting their bodies and reproductive health.

The video, which encourages donations to the National Network of Abortion Funds, promotes a silicone dildo called "Eff-Urself," which is described as "a foolproof way to guarantee you'll never need an abortion—or your money back!"

Che-Na Stephenson, a group creative director at Venables Bell and Partners, led the campaign, directed by Emmy-nominated director Sindha Agha.

 

Agency invests in companies led by underrepresented groups

Chicago-based agency Spool has added two new business units focused on the venture capital and startup space.

Spool Ventures is the agency's investment arm, which has made both capital and sweat-equity investments in a portfolio of startups and VC funds with a focus on impact and equity. Spindle is Spool's startup practice, which officially launches after a beta test phase during the first of the year. Both Spool Ventures and Spindle will concentrate on investing and working with startups run by women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented founders and leaders.

“The lack of investment that goes towards women, BIPOC and otherwise underrepresented founders is wrong and reflects a broken system, which Spool is set out to shake up and reimagine,” Catherine Merritt, founder and CEO of Spool said in a statement. “Make no mistake, this is a cohesive ecosystem, one that will fuel Spool's entrepreneurial mindset, connect current clients with emerging technology and startup solutions within their industries, and use our industry to drive positive change in the world."

Spool Ventures has invested in over 25 startups and brands.

Latinas in tech

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, non-profit organization Latinas in Tech and sponsor Korbel California Champagne teamed with IW Group to launch a virtual art exhibition and NFT auction spotlighting 30 “Latina changemakers” in the STEM industries, according to a statement by the agency.

The Luminarias exhibition features art from digital artist Lucia Diaz.

Apology tour

To celebrate its 150-year anniversary (yes, you read that right, 150), The Gate has made seven videos apologizing to former clients for some made-up and exaggerated things that the agency did wrong while working with them. One of the videos includes a spokesman for the agency apologizing to McCormick for a fake “Spice Things Up” campaign that was taken the wrong way. While the scenario isn’t real, it is true the agency worked with McCormick 70 years ago. The video ends with the tagline “All we want for our 150th Birthday is You.”

Account wins

Curiosity wins Dude Wipes AOR

Dude Products, the personal care company backed by Mark Cuban, chose Curiosity as its first creative and media agency of record. The review was conducted by Creativity Haystack, a consultancy that was recently founded by former Procter & Gamble exec Pete Carter.

The company gained fame after striking a deal with Cuban on "Shark Tank" in 2015 for its flushable toilet wipes brand marketed toward men. As part of the partnership, Curiosity will lead the development of Dude Wipes’ first major brand campaign along with a new integrated brand platform. The agency will also manage Dude Wipes’ social presence and influencer strategy, media planning and buying, and develop a series of activations.

Curiosity’s initial work for Dude, which has a $15 million media budget, is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023.

H&R Block chooses Ogilvy

H&R Block has named WPP's Ogilvy as its creative, brand strategy, and public relations agency. 

“We look forward to partnering with Ogilvy as we insert our brand into culture in new ways and transform our iconic H&R Block brand from a tax company to a company that helps people be better with their money year-round,” Jill Cress, H&R Block chief marketing and experience officer said in a statement.

This is the latest big-name win for the agency, which recently took on creative accounts for SC Johnson and Audi. H&R Block previously worked with Carmichael Lynch.

Just briefly

GoodLife Fitness has named Gut Toronto as its creative agency of record in Canada. This is Gut Toronto’s second AOR relationship, following Tim Hortons.

Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu has launched a Web3 division called FV3. FV3 will host an invite-only inaugural education forum this October for C-suite executives and entertainment industry leaders. That will be followed by quarterly sessions beginning in November, along with ongoing educational workshops and a “new rollout of strategy services for existing clients,” according to a statement by the agency.

Legacy Lab, Team One’s think thank and strategic consultancy, is accepting submissions for its 4th annual scholarship that recognizes Black and African American college students. This year’s recipient will receive $15,000 to put toward school-related expenses.

Whatever, a Tokyo agency founded by former Wieden+Kennedy creative director Masashi Kawamura four years ago, opened an office in New York. Whatever New York will be led by Aramique Krauthamer, executive creative director and partner, who previously worked at companies such as Beem and Tool of North America.

Oberland has two new hires. Chris Plehal, most recently at Red Tettemer O’Connell & Partners in Philadelphia, has assumed the position of VP creative director, and Emma Ryan, most recently at Interpublic Group of Cos.’s Gotham, has joined as a senior strategist. Plehal takes over for Rob Colucci and Ryan replaces Sela Betz, both of whom left the agency.

TRIPTK, Havas' New York-based brand transformation consultancy, is expanding into the U.K. with the launch of a London office within Havas' flagship King's Cross Village.

WPP has acquired Latin America agency JeffreyGroup, which will join Hill+Knowlton Strategies, effectively doubling its size.

New York-based agency DeVito/Verdi has hired Anthony Cintron as its first chief experience officer and Peter Cortez as its executive creative director to lead its newly formed experiential department.

MCD Partners, a creative and technology agency that’s part of M&C Saatchi Worldwide, has opened its fourth office, located in Miami. The agency also has offices in New York, Chicago, and Rochester, New York.

