Agency news you need to know this week

Agency invests in companies led by underrepresented groups

Chicago-based agency Spool has added two new business units focused on the venture capital and startup space.

Spool Ventures is the agency's investment arm, which has made both capital and sweat-equity investments in a portfolio of startups and VC funds with a focus on impact and equity. Spindle is Spool's startup practice, which officially launches after a beta test phase during the first of the year. Both Spool Ventures and Spindle will concentrate on investing and working with startups run by women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented founders and leaders.

“The lack of investment that goes towards women, BIPOC and otherwise underrepresented founders is wrong and reflects a broken system, which Spool is set out to shake up and reimagine,” Catherine Merritt, founder and CEO of Spool said in a statement. “Make no mistake, this is a cohesive ecosystem, one that will fuel Spool's entrepreneurial mindset, connect current clients with emerging technology and startup solutions within their industries, and use our industry to drive positive change in the world."

Spool Ventures has invested in over 25 startups and brands.

Latinas in tech

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, non-profit organization Latinas in Tech and sponsor Korbel California Champagne teamed with IW Group to launch a virtual art exhibition and NFT auction spotlighting 30 “Latina changemakers” in the STEM industries, according to a statement by the agency.

The Luminarias exhibition features art from digital artist Lucia Diaz.