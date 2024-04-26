Agency news you need to know this week

Client shifts soften holding company results

Interpublic Group of Cos. on Wednesday reported first-quarter organic revenue growth of 1.3%. CEO Philippe Krakowsky said on the company’s earnings call that he expects full-year organic growth of 1% to 2%, bogged down by a change in an ongoing client relationship.

While Krakowsky didn’t explicitly name the client, it is believed he was referring to Pfizer, which recently moved the majority of its creative brand duties from IPG to Publicis Groupe nearly a year after the pharmaceutical giant set up a new agency roster. IPG Health retained some medical-focused work and IPG-owned Weber Shandwick retained PR.

“A recent decision by an important ongoing client will adversely impact the balance of this year and likely make achieving the top end of our target more challenging,” said Krakowsky.

IPG rival WPP, meanwhile, posted a 1.6% decline in first-quarter revenue on Thursday. In its analyst presentation, WPP said the loss of Pfizer creative duties impacted the performance of its integrated creative agencies.

Applegate hires new AOR

Hormel Foods’ Applegate has appointed BarkleyOKRP as its agency of record, marking the first significant account win for the agency since it formed through the merger of Barkley and OKRP in early March. It also marks an expansion in the agency’s relationship with Hormel Foods, as Barkley has led creative and strategic duties for its Justin’s brand since 2019.

BarkleyOKRP’s first campaign for the meat brand will debut this summer. Jason Parks, the agency’s chief growth officer, in a statement called Applegate “an ideal client for us,” citing the brand’s values and operational practices.

It wasn’t clear which agency formerly held the account. Hormel Foods declined to comment.