Agency news you need to know this week

Global creative company Buck has appointed Emily Rickard as CEO. Rickard replaces Jeff Ellermeyer, who is shifting his focus to CEO of Residence, the network that houses Buck. In her former role as president, Rickard helped Buck open new offices in Amsterdam and London, win its second Emmy and launch its first video game, Let’s! Revolution!
City Furniture has hired Alma as its lead strategic and creative agency following a competitive pitch. The furniture chain, which operates in Florida, has enlisted Alma to develop its new brand platform set to debut in June. City Furniture has not had an external advertising agency for 10 years.
Denise Orman and Diego Gueler Montero, former CEO of Grey Argentina and former chief creative officer of draftLine Buenos Aires, respectively, have teamed up to form independent creative agency Zurda, which will open with 40 employees.
Public relations agency Mark Allen & Co. has promoted Jason Fink to the new role of executive VP. Fink, who was formerly senior VP, will now oversee editorial operations.
Apparel company Psycho Bunny has named New York-based Astronomie as its media agency of record after a competitive review. It was not clear who the incumbent agency was. Psycho Bunny declined to comment.
The Madmen Bowling League is returning on May 8 in New York. The league, led by licensing agency Catch+Release, brings together marketing, technology and creative professionals. Companies participating in the league include BBDO Worldwide, Media.Monks, TikTok and Meta.