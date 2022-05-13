Agency news you need to know this week

The diapers—which later were revealed to be part of a PR stunt—were priced at $120 because that is what a diaper tax would cost a family yearly. Mother LA came up with the idea to bring awareness to the luxury tax put on diapers. In 33 states, diapers are not considered an essential item, leaving one in three moms struggling to afford them. On May 12, Paltrow announced it was a PR stunt, saying in an Instagram video that “It was designed to piss us off because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”

Goop is partnering with Baby2Baby to help fight for a change in diaper tax and provide basic necessities that every child should have.

History in the making

Levi’s picked Droga5 as its lead creative agency for its new global platform following a competitive review. The agency’s São Paulo and New York offices will work on the account together.

The iconic jeans brand is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its “501 Original Jean.” Droga5 will create a campaign set to launch in 2023 that will run across digital and broadcast platforms and OOH.

This is the latest win for the São Paulo office, which opened in February with Netflix as its first client. It also won Hotmart, a global payment platform for content creators.

A new way to drink

Ball Corp.’s latest campaign with Quigley is about drinking—not the drink itself, but the cup it’s in. “Make a Statement” is meant to bring awareness to its recyclable aluminum cups that can be used at sports and entertainment events instead of plastic.

Ball’s aluminum cups are made of 90% recycled content. The campaign focuses on the sustainability of the cups with handwritten statements written directly on them such as, “Good planets are hard to find.”