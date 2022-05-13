Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

A luxurious diaper, McGarrah Jessee’s new chief creative officer, and more
By Keira Wingate. Published on May 13, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: Goop

A diaper fakeout

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop announced it was launching “The Diapér” on Wednesday, a “new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties.” It's priced at $120 for a 12-pack, according to the press release. 

Credit: Goop

The diapers—which later were revealed to be part of a PR stunt—were priced at $120 because that is what a diaper tax would cost a family yearly. Mother LA came up with the idea to bring awareness to the luxury tax put on diapers. In 33 states, diapers are not considered an essential item, leaving one in three moms struggling to afford them. On May 12, Paltrow announced it was a PR stunt, saying in an Instagram video that “It was designed to piss us off because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”

Goop is partnering with Baby2Baby to help fight for a change in diaper tax and provide basic necessities that every child should have. 

History in the making

Levi’s picked Droga5 as its lead creative agency for its new global platform following a competitive review. The agency’s São Paulo and New York offices will work on the account together.

The iconic jeans brand is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its “501 Original Jean.” Droga5 will create a campaign set to launch in 2023 that will run across digital and broadcast platforms and OOH.

This is the latest win for the São Paulo office, which opened in February with Netflix as its first client. It also won Hotmart, a global payment platform for content creators.

A new way to drink 

Ball Corp.’s latest campaign with Quigley is about drinking—not the drink itself, but the cup it’s in. “Make a Statement” is meant to bring awareness to its recyclable aluminum cups that can be used at sports and entertainment events instead of plastic.

Ball’s aluminum cups are made of 90% recycled content. The campaign focuses on the sustainability of the cups with handwritten statements written directly on them such as, “Good planets are hard to find.”

Credit: Ball Corporation

So far, the cups have been used in Ball Arena in Denver; SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle; Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta; and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. They were used at the last three Super Bowls. 

Can’t get enough

Fast-casual restaurant Noodles & Company has teamed up with Boulder-based brand marketing accelerator Fortnight Collective to create its latest national brand campaign.

The campaign will kick off the company’s new brand positioning, “Uncommon Goodness,” which is meant to relay its reputation for made-to-order dishes, team benefits, rewards system and more. The 30-second spot includes “Noodles’ Biggest Fan,” who is a quirky yet loveable guest who just can’t get enough of the noodles. 

Leave it up to the kids

FirstBank wants to make banking less intimidating with its latest campaign from TDA Boulder, “Less Intimidating Mortgages."

Credit: FirstBank

The campaign includes 14 different ads that feature childhood photos of Firstbank employees with their names and current title, with “Less Intimidating Bankers” written next to them. The ads will be featured on social, digital and OOH. 

McGarrah Jessee expands executive team 

McGarrah Jessee (McJ) has hired Tim Roan as chief creative officer. He takes over for Claire Whigham, who is now director of brand creative at Airbnb. 

Credit: Tim Roan

Before coming to McJ, Roan served as executive creative director at travel lifestyle brand Away. Prior to that, he was executive creative director at Lyft, one of McJ’s clients. He has worked with TurboTax, GE, Samsung, FedEx and Life Savers. He will work alongside CEO Britton Upham, Chief Engagement Officer Melissa Fodo and Chief Strategy Officer Jen Hruska.
 

Just briefly

Denver-based agency Cactus has hired its first chief strategy officer. Kelly Rowntree takes on the role after previously serving as co-CEO and Director of Strategy at Griffin Archer.

Publicis Groupe's Team One has brought on Sean McGrath as its group account director, replacing Emily Krueger. who left the agency

London Alley has hired Sandy Haddad as its executive producer, a new role at the company. She will work alongside Matthew Kauth, commercial executive producer. She was previously an executive producer and partner at Chromista. 

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

