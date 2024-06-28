Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

Dunn&Co transforms Perkins, Elite Media surprises teachers and Battery teams up with Anaheim Ducks
By Ewan Larkin. Published on June 28, 2024.
Agency news you need to know this week

Perkins is shaking up its restaurant designs. 

Credit: Perkins

Editor’s note: This column is taking a holiday break next week and will return on July 12.

Dunn&Co reimagines Perkins 

Tampa, Florida-based indie shop Dunn&Co is helping overhaul 66-year-old chain Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, which is rebranding itself Perkins American Food Co. and releasing new menu items and restaurant designs (image above), as well as a revamped logo. 

The agency has developed a new spot promoting Perkins’ Decked Out Doubles, along with social media content, website updates and interior signage across nearly 300 locations. 

“Perkins is a heritage brand with tons of fans who have grown up sharing countless life moments in their booths and tables,” said Dunn&Co Founder and Chief Creative Officer Troy Dunn in a statement. “Our strategy was to balance both nostalgia and modern cues.”

Burrell works on McDonald’s fashion initiative 

Burrell Communications has worked with McDonald’s for more than five decades, including on the “Black & Positively Golden” effort the Golden Arches introduced in 2019. Now comes “Black and Positively Golden Change of Fashion,” which pairs five rising Black designers with five Black fashion insiders for a year-long mentorship program, culminating with the launch of a capsule collection.

McDonald’s Change of Fashion designers include Durrell Dupard, Shareef Mosby, Larissa Muehleder, Heart Roberts and Nia Thomas.

Credit: McDonald's

McDonald’s and its owners/operators will grant the designers a total of $200,000 in funds, in addition to mentorship sessions, access to master classes and more. The Change of Fashion designers also appear in a national TV spot alongside their mentors.

The program challenges the U.S. fashion industry to do better than the 7.3% of designers who are Black, according to a Burrell statement. 

Elite Media launches “Schoolys” program 

Elite Media on Tuesday surprised 50 teachers and staff members with a $150,000 “self-care” grant at Teachers College Community School, a local New York City public school in Harlem, a few blocks from the Black-owned creative agency’s office.

Elite Media hands out $150,000 self-care grant at TCCS. 

Credit: Elite Media

Each teacher received $3,000 to be used toward self-care and career development, with CBS News’ Gayle King helping announce the grants. Elite Media put up billboards saluting school staff around the neighborhood.

“We are reinvesting our own operating budget into the ‘Schoolys’ initiative to ensure that support reaches the people who put their hearts and souls into the work the institution does every day—to protect the people who support and protect our youth,” said Christopher Crawford, founder and CEO of Elite Media, in a statement.

Bakery notches agency of record win

Lala U.S., one of the largest producers and distributors of dairy-based products in North America, has named Bakery its creative agency of record following a competitive pitch. The Austin, Texas-based shop’s remit will include one of Lala U.S.’s flagship brands, Promised Land Dairy.

Bakery, which won the business over eight agencies including incumbent Upshot, will aim to expand Lala U.S.’s audience through creative efforts such as social media, TV, out-of-home and digital. 

 

 

Anaheim Ducks finds new creative agency

The Anaheim Ducks hired Battery as its first creative AOR after a competitive review. The Los Angeles agency, which is majority-owned by Havas, has already redesigned the hockey team’s logo and jerseys ahead of the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Anaheim Ducks’ new logo and jersey.

Credit: Anaheim Ducks

Read more: Inside the NHL Draft at the Las Vegas Sphere

Battery will debut an integrated brand campaign later this summer that will run through the NHL’s upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Just briefly 

Interpublic Group of Cos. has given Kinesso Global CEO Jarrod Martin oversight of customer intelligence agency Acxiom. The move, designed to better align IPG’s data, engineering and tech offerings, will see Acxiom Chief Operating Officer John Watkins report to Martin.

Global Health Marketing & Communications, an independent network of healthcare agencies, has added Elite PR, a Taiwan-based public relations and marketing agency, as its newest member, strengthening its offerings in the Asia Pacific region.

