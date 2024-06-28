Agency news you need to know this week

Editor’s note: This column is taking a holiday break next week and will return on July 12.

Dunn&Co reimagines Perkins

Tampa, Florida-based indie shop Dunn&Co is helping overhaul 66-year-old chain Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, which is rebranding itself Perkins American Food Co. and releasing new menu items and restaurant designs (image above), as well as a revamped logo.

The agency has developed a new spot promoting Perkins’ Decked Out Doubles, along with social media content, website updates and interior signage across nearly 300 locations.