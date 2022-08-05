Agency news you need to know this week

Around the production circuit

Industry production vet Sandra Nam, who previously held senior production leadership roles at Squarespace, Google Creative Lab, JWT and Droga5, has been named VP at Tribeca Studios. Last year, the organization acquired M ss ng P eces, which was named 2022 Ad Age Production Company of the Year. Along with Nam, M ss ng P eces Managing Partners Kate Oppenheim, Brian Latt and Ari Kuschnir have stepped into expanded roles as executive VPs at Tribeca Enterprises. Alongside Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein, they will help to ramp up offerings for brand partners. The trio will maintain dual roles across both companies.

Another longtime production vet, Molly Griffin, has made the leap to executive producer at Radical Media, ​​the production shop behind the Oscar-winning film “Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton” on Disney+ as well as Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime show. Griffin previously held the same role at Somesuch, as executive producer and head of production at Partizan and head of production at Savage.

Award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo has joined the directing roster of Hungry Man. Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma who is also of Muscogee heritage, is co-creator and showrunner of the celebrated FX series “Reservation Dogs,” a comedy that follows the adventures of four Indigenous teens living on an Oklahoma reservation. Harjo is currently developing another FX series, “Poster Girls,” which he co-wrote with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee. Paramount+ also recently acquired his series “Yellowbird,” co-created with Erica Tremblay and based on the Sierra Crane Murdoch novel. LeBron James’ SpringHill is also producing his series “Rezball” with Netflix, which he co-wrote with Sydney Freeland.

Just Briefly

Dentsu Creative EMEA has appointed former Adam&eveDDB Group Managing Director Fiona McArthur as its chief growth officer and former Isobar Global Managing Partner Sven Huberts has been named president experience. The hires come after the launch of the new global network at Cannes Lions in June.

Omnicom agency XDA has been rebranded XD Agency. The rebrand comes as the agency has just won business with cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike and work centered around a product launch for OnePlus. The agency has also expanded its work with clients Lego and Warner Media and promoted two executives: Rachel Hermansader, formerly a managing director, was named head of transformation, and Human Resources Director Courtney Hodges-Lanius was named head of people and culture.

Ryff, a tech startup, has brought in Observatory founder and former CEO Jae Goodman as its newest board member. He will be joining Hollywood film studio executive Sophie Watts. Goodman departed the agency in July but will continue as a board advisor to Observatory and parent company Stagwell.

D&AD has appointed agency Space & Time to handle its global media account. The agency won the business following a three-way pitch process. Space & Time will work across D&AD’s product portfolio, focusing on paid media, SEO, and data and analytics.

Huge is relocating its global headquarters to the top two office floors of Dock 72, an officer tower at Brooklyn Navy Yard. It will serve as Huge’s “Global Experience Center.” It signed a 12-year lease to occupy 71,000 square feet of office space taking up the entire 15 floor and a portion of the 14. The move will take place in the first quarter of 2023.