Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?

Also, in this week's Agency Brief: Friendly’s taps Erich & Kallman as AOR and the Doner Partners Network hires chief strategy officer
By Brian Bonilla. Published on October 29, 2021.
Watch the most hilarious video ever about hybrid work: Agency Brief
20211029_Zillow_hauntedhouse_3x2.jpg
Credit: Zillow

What’s scarier than your dream home being off the market? Probably this virtual haunted house tour by Zillow.

Zillow is inviting home seekers to take a 3D tour of its creepiest listing, a haunted mansion at 667 Dead End Drive. The neoclassical-style mansion is haunted by former owner Edith Thistle and has a home details page like any other home on the site. However the listing includes some eerie specifications. Under “Home Facts” the “Home Type” is listed as being a “multi-poltergeist house." Under “Home value” the listing states “Owners will pay you.” Included in the listing is a video of a tour that takes the user throughout the mansion as it increasingly becomes spookier with each room of the house.

The experience was produced by Zillow and Media.Monks and directed by the Freise Brothers. The estate used in this production is Woodbury-Story House, which has a real-life haunted history and has been featured in popular horror films and TV shows. 

And don’t worry we won’t spoil the ending.

Starve a vampire

Fairfield agency Haddad & Partners encouraged its employees to get in the Halloween spirit through its annual “Starve a Vampire” Halloween Drive with the American Red Cross. Earlier this week the agency’s founder, DJ Haddad awarded any staffers that dressed in costumes and donated blood to the American Red Cross by treating them to lunch after donating. The agency partnered with the Red Cross to assign a time and location for the effort. Participants can be seen dressed in all types of costumes including a Squid Game guard, a ringmaster, and Joe Exotic from the popular "Tiger King" show. 

20211029_HaddadandPartners_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit:
Haddad & Partners

A treat for Erich & Kallman

Friendly’s Restaurants has chosen Erich & Kallman as its agency-of-record following a competitive review. The agency will handle all creative marketing and media duties for the 86-year-old restaurant franchise. While the brand has worked with agencies in the past, this is its first AOR relationship since being acquired by Amici Partners Group in January.

This decision also comes on the heels of the appointment of Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis who took on the role in June.

“We were looking for an agency that can bring that joy and happiness to life in a fun, memorable and distinctive way,” Ellis said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Erich & Kallman to the Friendly’s family. Their strategic approach, creative ideas and integrated media planning will help to create a new advertising campaign that captures the essence of the iconic Friendly’s brand, in a contemporary new way.” 

This is the latest account win for Erich & Kallman, which has recently been named AOR by brands like Landing, Great Wolf Resorts, Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care, Foster Farms and Lucid Motors. The agency has also grown through relationships with Disney+, Hershey, AliveCor, New Belgium Brewing and Krave Jerky, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

Can you smell the Duluth?

Duluth Trading Company is promoting its newest Funk No! men’s underwear line with a new animated campaign. The campaign by agency-of-record Planet Propaganda, includes a 30-second spot where faceless noses demonstrate the effect of a world with and without Duluth’s new product line dedicated to funk-free junk. The Duluth underwear teleports the noses in a utopia world completely different from the bleak environment without Duluth underwear. 

The campaign, which also features a 15-second spot,  will run nationally across linear cable, streaming, and social through the end of the year. This is the latest foray into animated work for Duluth which launched a campaign with the same tone in March

Executives on the move

The Doner Partners Network, which includes agencies like Doner, KWT, Veritas, Yamamoto, 6Degrees, has named Ben Grossman as its first chief strategy officer. In this newly created role, he will be tasked with deepening the network’s use of Stagwell’s proprietary technology and data capabilities to assist clients. Grossman will report to Doner Partners Network Chair David DeMuth.

“We have entered into an era wherein data and technology serve as the backbone of great creative, and Ben has a proven track record of delivering that kind of modern marketing success,” Demuth said in a statement. “With Ben’s leadership, the DPN now can harness the full power of the newly expanded Stagwell network and integrate the best of our strategic resources to drive growth.”

Grossman previously served as senior VP, group strategy director at FCB New York.

Cheil North America has named Mitchell Yoo, previously chief client and global growth officer at iCrossing, as its CEO of Cheil New York and head of global media services, effective immediately. Yoo will be based in Cheil North America’s regional headquarters and assumes the role of CEO for the local New York account and brand teams. As head of global media services, a newly created role, he will spearhead Cheil North America and Cheil Europe’s media capabilities, and work across other areas of Cheil Worldwide. Previously,  Minsoo Kee was handling the New York CEO role and will maintain his position as CEO of Cheil North America.

McCann Health New York has elevated Stephanie Berman to its chief creative officer. She replaces June Laffey who left the agency to spend time with her family according to a spokeswoman for the agency. Berman previously held an executive creative director role with the agency for three years, which the agency is looking to fill soon.

“Our proactive career management philosophy has always been at the heart of our business – investing in our people, prioritizing their strengths and interests, and giving them the opportunities to flourish across the expansive IPG Health network.,” Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health said in a statement. “Stephanie is the embodiment of this approach, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her at the helm of McCann Health New York’s creative offering.” 

Rite Aid’s new digital media AOR

Rite Aid has tapped Within as its digital media AOR following a competitive review. In this role, the agency will focus on creating an integrated, data-driven approach to unify Rite Aid’s marketing strategy and customer experience. 

“The healthcare industry has changed a lot over the last year, and our customers’ preferences have changed, too,” Erik Keptner, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Rite Aid said in a statement. “As a result, we are evolving our approach to ensure relevancy and a strong customer experience. We value the Within team’s expertise and strategic vision, and we are excited to partner with them.” 

Some of Within’s other clients include Casper, Shake Shack, Spanx, and Hugo Boss.

Wake up, it's 2021!

Tea brand, Celestial Seasonings, has teamed up with Deutsch New York for a digital campaign that shows the “Sleepytime Bear” that can be seen on the product packaging, has finally awoken. The character which was created in 1972 is looking to make up for the time it missed during hibernation. Through content across platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Sleepytime Bear is catching up on popular trends like restocking and reaction videos, exercising at home, reality TV shows, astrology, fantasy sports leagues and TikTok dances. 

“As more and more young consumers turn to tea, this digital-forward campaign is the perfect way to introduce the growing number of younger consumers to the many benefits of our teas,” Melinda Goldstein, chief marketing officer at Hain Celestial, said in a statement. “It’s a clever campaign that not only allows the beloved Sleepytime bear to interact with fans, but also showcases the variety of existing and new Celestial Seasonings tea products that help make people’s lives a little bit better.”

A launch video can be seen at  SleepytimeBearWokeUp.com, including content featuring Sleepytime Bear's opinion on what he’s missed.

Just briefly

Michigan-based agency, Ludwig+ has ​​hired Michael Stelmaszek, formerly an executive creative director at Doner, as partner and its first chief creative officer. Notably, Stelmaszek was the part of the team behind Jeep’s recent Super Bowl ad starring Bruce Springstein. Prior to joining Doner eight years ago, Stelmaszek spent 14 years at Campbell-Ewald Advertising.

Weber Shandwick Chairman Jack Leslie has retired following a 45-year career. Leslie has been Shandwick’s chairman for over 20 years, since Bozell Sawyer Miller Group and Weber Shandwick merged in 2001. Gail Heimann remains as CEO of Weber Shandwick and Andy Polansky remains as Weber Shandwick's executive chairman, in addition to his role as chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA.

Los Angeles-based agency Party Land is expanding by bringing on two new creative directors, Matt Rogers and Natalia Fredricks. Rogers, who was a founding member of the agency in 2017, is returning back to Party Land from MullenLowe L.A., where he was creative director on Axe, Hawaiian Airlines, and Patron. Fredricks previously served as an associate creative director at R/GA.

Sausalito-based agency Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners has promoted Sinan Dagli from group creative director to executive creative director. The role was previously held by Keith Cartwright and Tom Coates, who both left the agency a few years ago. The role was brought back based on need and agency growth according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

VaynerMedia has brought on four new hires for newly created roles across its creative and production departments. The new hires include Bruce Andreini as senior VP, director of integrated production, Kim Baskinger and Tom Christmann as executive creative directors, and David Pilgrim as group creative director, all based in the New York office. 

Los Angeles-based agency McKinney has hired its first director of recruiting. ​​Catrina Dos Reis comes from the education sector with more than 15 years of experience directing college career centers at Ivy League institutions, Jesuit schools and Historically Black Colleges and universities. In her role she will be creating pipelines to engage talent, implementing strategies that will attract passive candidates and leverage technologies and systems to enhance the agency’s recruiting experience.

Brand consultancy Lippincott has hired Kevin Grady, formerly FCB’s head of design, as its senior partner, design for its West Coast offices.

 

