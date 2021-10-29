Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?

Cheil North America has named Mitchell Yoo, previously chief client and global growth officer at iCrossing, as its CEO of Cheil New York and head of global media services, effective immediately. Yoo will be based in Cheil North America’s regional headquarters and assumes the role of CEO for the local New York account and brand teams. As head of global media services, a newly created role, he will spearhead Cheil North America and Cheil Europe’s media capabilities, and work across other areas of Cheil Worldwide. Previously, Minsoo Kee was handling the New York CEO role and will maintain his position as CEO of Cheil North America.

McCann Health New York has elevated Stephanie Berman to its chief creative officer. She replaces June Laffey who left the agency to spend time with her family according to a spokeswoman for the agency. Berman previously held an executive creative director role with the agency for three years, which the agency is looking to fill soon.

“Our proactive career management philosophy has always been at the heart of our business – investing in our people, prioritizing their strengths and interests, and giving them the opportunities to flourish across the expansive IPG Health network.,” Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health said in a statement. “Stephanie is the embodiment of this approach, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her at the helm of McCann Health New York’s creative offering.”

Rite Aid’s new digital media AOR

Rite Aid has tapped Within as its digital media AOR following a competitive review. In this role, the agency will focus on creating an integrated, data-driven approach to unify Rite Aid’s marketing strategy and customer experience.

“The healthcare industry has changed a lot over the last year, and our customers’ preferences have changed, too,” Erik Keptner, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Rite Aid said in a statement. “As a result, we are evolving our approach to ensure relevancy and a strong customer experience. We value the Within team’s expertise and strategic vision, and we are excited to partner with them.”

Some of Within’s other clients include Casper, Shake Shack, Spanx, and Hugo Boss.

Wake up, it's 2021!

Tea brand, Celestial Seasonings, has teamed up with Deutsch New York for a digital campaign that shows the “Sleepytime Bear” that can be seen on the product packaging, has finally awoken. The character which was created in 1972 is looking to make up for the time it missed during hibernation. Through content across platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Sleepytime Bear is catching up on popular trends like restocking and reaction videos, exercising at home, reality TV shows, astrology, fantasy sports leagues and TikTok dances.