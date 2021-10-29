Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?

“As more and more young consumers turn to tea, this digital-forward campaign is the perfect way to introduce the growing number of younger consumers to the many benefits of our teas,” Melinda Goldstein, chief marketing officer at Hain Celestial, said in a statement. “It’s a clever campaign that not only allows the beloved Sleepytime bear to interact with fans, but also showcases the variety of existing and new Celestial Seasonings tea products that help make people’s lives a little bit better.”
A launch video can be seen at SleepytimeBearWokeUp.com, including content featuring Sleepytime Bear's opinion on what he’s missed.
Just briefly
Michigan-based agency, Ludwig+ has hired Michael Stelmaszek, formerly an executive creative director at Doner, as partner and its first chief creative officer. Notably, Stelmaszek was the part of the team behind Jeep’s recent Super Bowl ad starring Bruce Springstein. Prior to joining Doner eight years ago, Stelmaszek spent 14 years at Campbell-Ewald Advertising.
Weber Shandwick Chairman Jack Leslie has retired following a 45-year career. Leslie has been Shandwick’s chairman for over 20 years, since Bozell Sawyer Miller Group and Weber Shandwick merged in 2001. Gail Heimann remains as CEO of Weber Shandwick and Andy Polansky remains as Weber Shandwick's executive chairman, in addition to his role as chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA.
Los Angeles-based agency Party Land is expanding by bringing on two new creative directors, Matt Rogers and Natalia Fredricks. Rogers, who was a founding member of the agency in 2017, is returning back to Party Land from MullenLowe L.A., where he was creative director on Axe, Hawaiian Airlines, and Patron. Fredricks previously served as an associate creative director at R/GA.
Sausalito-based agency Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners has promoted Sinan Dagli from group creative director to executive creative director. The role was previously held by Keith Cartwright and Tom Coates, who both left the agency a few years ago. The role was brought back based on need and agency growth according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
VaynerMedia has brought on four new hires for newly created roles across its creative and production departments. The new hires include Bruce Andreini as senior VP, director of integrated production, Kim Baskinger and Tom Christmann as executive creative directors, and David Pilgrim as group creative director, all based in the New York office.
Los Angeles-based agency McKinney has hired its first director of recruiting. Catrina Dos Reis comes from the education sector with more than 15 years of experience directing college career centers at Ivy League institutions, Jesuit schools and Historically Black Colleges and universities. In her role she will be creating pipelines to engage talent, implementing strategies that will attract passive candidates and leverage technologies and systems to enhance the agency’s recruiting experience.
Brand consultancy Lippincott has hired Kevin Grady, formerly FCB’s head of design, as its senior partner, design for its West Coast offices.