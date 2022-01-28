Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review

“The black-and-white photos took a bit of the individuality out of everything,” he said. “I think a more authentic representation of each individual's expression and how they use it, they can pose however they want, they can wear what they want, they can be them, they can be seen for who they are, right. And I think that is really important.”

The new website is meant to show a “more human future,” Prashar said, with a more “human-centric” feel. In addition to the color, the site now has more tailored global pages to personalize its offices to highlight each one's value including custom hero images to show off case studies the agency has done.

Hill Holiday’s new chief strategy officer

Hill Holliday is continuing its growth by rounding out its leadership team with the announcement of Avin Narasimhan as chief strategy officer. He is replacing Lesley Bielby who left the agency to become chief strategy officer at DiGo.

Before coming over to Hill Holliday, Narasimhan previously served in the same role at media and marketing communications agency PHD. While there he helped win big clients including Red Bell, Cole Haan, Varo and Chanel. Prior to that he worked at agencies such as R/GA, Arnold, Modernista and Fallon. His main goal at Holliday is to help the agency continue to drive performance for clients.

“Avin is one of the brightest stars in our industry, capable of integrating different disciplines and making an impact with culture-shaping ideas,” said Hill Holliday President Chris Wallrapp. “He understands our core vision of merging creativity and analytical rigor. A galvanizing presence, Avin will help unify our talent around a common language, evolved ways of working, and approaches to ideas that break down the false binary between driving sales today and brand building over the long term.”

Narasimhan joins the agency on the heels of significant wins, including Valvoline’s AOR and seven new brands to its healthcare practice. He will work alongside Icaro Doria, chief creative officer.

Just briefly



Ryan Fisher has been named managing director of Wieden+Kennedy London. He is replacing Helen Andrews who held the position since 2017 and has decided to “take a break before moving on to something,” according to a statement by the agency.

Publicis Groupe’s Saatchi & Saatchi has won global creative duties for German manufacturing group Siemens, the budget for which is undisclosed. The agency’s U.K. and Germany offices were appointed following a four-way pitch handled through Observatory; the incumbent was Ogilvy. Publicis declined to comment on the brief, but German trade publications have reported that it will involve a new global campaign for the umbrella brand.

Anomaly New York has hired Jaclyn Rink Crowley as executive creative director, a newly formed role in addition to the agency’s current Executive Creative Director Seth Jacobs, and Dan Blaney as its new head of production. Blaney, who joins from Apple, replaces Chad Hoppenwasser, who joined Tombras last year.

Digitas has announced four new promotions, including three new roles for the agency. Jen Faraci has been promoted to Chief Data Officer, a role that’s been vacant for five years; Caroline Winterton was named president, New York; Melissa Levy was named to president, Boston; and Morgan Carroll to president, Chicago. Faraci will lead the agency’s data and analysis team, while Winterton will be the new leader for the New York region. Both Levy and Caroll will be leading their regional teams.

Laughlin Constable announced that its Pesident and CEO Matt Lignel has departed the agency after eight years in leadership. The agency’s current chief operating officer, Rome Seifert, will serve as interim CEO according to a statement by the agency.

Deutsch New York has brought on two new creative leaders. Miriam Franklin joins as executive VP, head of integrated production and Maltan Riden joins as executive VP, head of art and design. Franklin replaces Joe Calabrese, who departed from the agency in December, and Riden replaces Roger Bova, who departed in August.

Mediabrands has hired Dawn Reese as its first-ever U.S. president. She will be working alongside Alejandro Lopez on the U.S. leadership team. Before coming to Mediabrands, Reese served as senior VP and managing director at UM Studios U.S. She will be running all U.S. operations and since starting her new role has worked with clients such as American Express, BMW, Spotify and Levi’s.

Walrus has named Jeff Hale as the agency’s first head of design. In his new role, Hale will oversee Walrus’s design output across the agency’s full-service and design-only clients, including Lowes Foods and Los Angeles Magazine. Before coming to Walrus, he was running his own design consultant company, working primarily on Tabasco, for which he redesigned all of its international packaging and brand identity.

Mediaplus, the “largest independent and partner-managed media agency in Europe,” according to a statement by the agency, brought on Tamara Alesi for the newly created role of chief client officer and Jasmine Presson for the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

Contributing: Alexandra Jardine and Adrianne Pasquarelli