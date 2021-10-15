Kenan Thompson buys a car from home in Autotrader ad

In the 30-second spot The SNL star’s smart home devices start chanting “never leave home” after discovering the car site’s mobile car buying feature. However their mood quickly shifts when Thomspon actually goes outside to drive his new car. This leaves the AI-fridge to shout Kenan's name as a last desperate attempt to make him come back.

In addition to the new ads starring Thompson, Autotrader also debuts additional creative for TV, radio, digital and social media as part of the next installment in the “Finally, It’s Easy” campaign.

Everlane’s denim-filled campaign

This week apparel brand Everlane launched its largest campaign to date. The “Get into Denim” campaign was developed by Shu Hung, who joined as Everlane’s VP, global brand creative director from Uniqlo this year. The company also partnered with agencies Media by Mother and Frosty Pop on the project.

Not only is this Hung’s first campaign, but it is also the first under the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Sophie Bambuck. It includes a 30-second video spot that features a diverse cast rocking various denim jeans and jean jackets.

“The last 18 months have made it clear: there is no better time than the present to confidently be whomever you want to be,” Bambuck said in a statement. “'Our first denim campaign in two years captures this idea. We feature individuals who are making the world better by being unapologetically themselves, all wearing our organic denim that’s made better for the planet.”