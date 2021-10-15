Kenan Thompson buys a car from home in Autotrader ad

Meet the People
Tim Ringel, former CEO of MediaBrands’ Reprise Digital and Spring Studios, is spearheading a new holding company called Meet the People. Beyond Ringel who will operate as co-founder and global CEO, the company will also be led by Tom Armbruster, co-founder and global chief operating officer, and Natalie Alberta Dusey, global chief of staff and corporate secretary.
Meet The People currently oversees three agencies totaling more than 350 people: VSA Partners, a creative, design and branding agency; integrated agency Public Label, and Match Retail, a sales, merchandising and branded retail agency. Under the new model, each agency will work together as a community while retaining its own identity and culture.
The company is backed by Innovatus Capital Partners and will be starting in North America with up to $150 million of capital to deploy in the next 24 months.
Just briefly:
Two by Four has tapped Jessica Romaniuk to be its Chicago office’s first-ever president. The office was previously led by the agency’s CEO, David Stevenson, who Romaniuk will report to in her new role. Romaniuk first joined the agency in 2018 and most recently served as VP of media, social, and public relations. Ken Pasternak continues to lead the San Francisco office.
Two other promotions include Amy Corbett, who has been named to the newly created role of director of client services, and Annie Tsikretsis, who has been elevated to senior VP and will continue to serve as director of production. Corbett's new role was previously held by Tom Browning, who is no longer with the agency according to a spokeswoman for the agency. They will maintain their previous responsibilities as they take on these new positions.
Labelium Canada has been named digital agency of record for Bestseller Canada, a vertical fashion company that designs, sources, distributes and markets a number of clothing brands including Jack & Jones and Vero Moda.
Toronto-based agency King Ursa has brought on Dylan Dempsey as the agency’s first VP of technology. In this new role Dempsey will oversee King Ursa’s technical direction and offer marketing technology acumen to King Ursa’s clients which include Qtrade, James Ready Beer, Twisted Tea, Jobber, Timberland, Voxtur, and Maple Lodge Farms, and others.
San Jose-based Liquid Agency has brought on Justin Peters as its first-ever chief design officer. Peters previously held multiple creative leadership roles at agencies like The Brand Consultancy, Carbone Simolan Agency, and Siegal+Gale.