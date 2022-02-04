NerdWallet hires Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency

NerdWallet has named Deutsch LA as its new lead creative agency in the U.S., moving the account from Argonaut, which did not defend. Mekanism confirmed it was a finalist in the review led by Pile and Co. and Mischief @ No Fixed Address is believed to have been in, but bowed out at an early stage. Mischief declined to comment.

Deutsch LA was chosen as "creative marketing agency to help bolster our brand strategy,” a spokesman for NerdWallet said. “We’re excited about this partnership and the possibilities of unlocking new creative ideas that will help more people make financial decisions with confidence.”

NerdWallet, which went public in November, has made a steady investment in advertising over the past few years. According to an October filing, advertising expenses for the company were $86.7 million and $106.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $71.3 million and $117.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021.

During a podcast with Ad Age last month, NerdWallet Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Gilease spoke about how the brand is adjusting to new trends in the personal finance industry as the pandemic forces people to change their mindsets about their financial goals. Since the start of the pandemic Gilease says she has seen an increased focus on refinancing, the stock market, student loan deferment and more. As a result, the personal finance brand launched its latest campaign from Argonaut titled “New Money Goals.”

"We are proud of the work we did with the team at Nerdwallet, unlocking the timeless ‘Turn to the Nerds’ platform and scaling the company from their direct-response roots to a household name among their consumers. We wish them the best as they explore different ways of bringing the brand to life,” Argonaut said in a statement to Ad Age.

This is a significant account win for Deutsch LA, which has recently scored several accounts including Workday, 23andMe, and Kendall-Jackson.

New business on the rise from 'snack-sized' opportunities

​​It won't come as a suprise that new business reviews “bounced back globally,” notching a 53.5% increase, according to a report by consultant R3, given that 2021 year saw major creative and media reviews from clients like Coca-Cola, Unilever and Mercedes-Benz. But here's the twist: While the number of reviews shot up, total revenue from those reviews grew only 9%, which reflects an increase in more “snack-sized opportunities,” according to the report.

“Increasingly, the AOR is dying and the smartest agencies are pivoting their services and their talent mix to reflect this,” said Greg Paull, co-founder and principal of R3 stated. “For every consolidation to a holding company, there are another four or five other clients looking to build a more flexible roster and bring new agencies into the tent.”

Thanks in large part to its Coke win, WPP almost tripled its year-on-year revenue growth in 2021. However, the new business leader for the year in R3's report was Havas, which built its year-on-year revenue 11.4% on the back of wins from brands like Unilever, De Beers and Dolce & Gabbana.

Chicken obsession

Perdue has teamed with The Via Agency for a new campaign with the tagline “Perdue. Hungry for Better Chicken.”

The campaign includes stills and videos showing that convenience isn’t always better than quality, which is what the Perdue brand is all about. In the 30- second video, the Perdue family says that “Perdue does whatever it takes to make our chicken taste extraordinary.” It continues by showing how the brand raises free-range chicken and how the company studies the food it feeds them to ensure the highest quality chicken.