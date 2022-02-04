Agency Brief

NerdWallet hires Deutsch LA as its lead creative agency

Also in Agency Brief: New business opportunities leap 53% and Norwegian Cruise Line sets sail with Digitas
By Brian Bonilla and Keira Wingate. Published on February 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review
20220203_Nerdwallet-DeutschLA_3X2.png
Credit: Nerdwallet; Deutsch LA

NerdWallet has named Deutsch LA as its new lead creative agency in the U.S., moving the account from Argonaut, which did not defend. Mekanism confirmed it was a finalist in the review led by Pile and Co. and Mischief @ No Fixed Address is believed to have been in, but bowed out at an early stage. Mischief declined to comment.

Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.

Deutsch LA was chosen as "creative marketing agency to help bolster our brand strategy,” a spokesman for NerdWallet said. “We’re excited about this partnership and the possibilities of unlocking new creative ideas that will help more people make financial decisions with confidence.”

NerdWallet, which went public in November, has made a steady investment in advertising over the past few years. According to an October filing, advertising expenses for the company were $86.7 million and $106.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $71.3 million and $117.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021.

During a podcast with Ad Age last month, NerdWallet Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Gilease spoke about how the brand is adjusting to new trends in the personal finance industry as the pandemic forces people to change their mindsets about their financial goals. Since the start of the pandemic Gilease says she has seen an increased focus on refinancing, the stock market, student loan deferment and more. As a result, the personal finance brand launched its latest campaign from Argonaut titled “New Money Goals.”

"We are proud of the work we did with the team at Nerdwallet, unlocking the timeless ‘Turn to the Nerds’ platform and scaling the company from their direct-response roots to a household name among their consumers. We wish them the best as they explore different ways of bringing the brand to life,” Argonaut said in a statement to Ad Age.

This is a significant account win for Deutsch LA, which has recently scored several accounts including Workday, 23andMe, and Kendall-Jackson.

New business on the rise from 'snack-sized' opportunities

​​It won't come as a suprise that new business reviews “bounced back globally,” notching a 53.5% increase, according to a report by consultant R3, given that 2021 year saw major creative and media reviews from clients like Coca-Cola, Unilever and Mercedes-Benz. But here's the twist: While the number of reviews shot up, total revenue from those reviews grew only 9%, which reflects an increase in more “snack-sized opportunities,” according to the report.

“Increasingly, the AOR is dying and the smartest agencies are pivoting their services and their talent mix to reflect this,” said Greg Paull, co-founder and principal of R3 stated. “For every consolidation to a holding company, there are another four or five other clients looking to build a more flexible roster and bring new agencies into the tent.”

Thanks in large part to its Coke win, WPP almost tripled its year-on-year revenue growth in 2021. However, the new business leader for the year in R3's report was Havas, which built its year-on-year revenue 11.4% on the back of wins from brands like Unilever, De Beers and Dolce & Gabbana.

Chicken obsession

Perdue has teamed with The Via Agency for a new campaign with the tagline “Perdue. Hungry for Better Chicken.” 

The campaign includes stills and videos showing that convenience isn’t always better than quality, which is what the Perdue brand is all about. In the 30- second video, the Perdue family says that “Perdue does whatever it takes to make our chicken taste extraordinary.” It continues by showing how the brand raises free-range chicken and how the company studies the food it feeds them to ensure the highest quality chicken. 

“It would be hard to overstate the drive and determination of the Perdue family and organization,” said Amos Gross, executive creative director of Via. “They pioneer their industry in animal care and quality, and it’s all in service of making great-tasting food for consumers. That’s what 'Hungry for Better Chicken' is all about. Our aim is for all expressions of this campaign to capture the energy and momentum of this pioneering brand, and the delicious chicken that comes from it.”

 

Other Agency News
Steak-umm names Tombras agency of record
Keira Wingate
Burger King begins agency review for U.S. creative and media
Jessica Wohl
Grubhub hires UM as its media agency
Brian Bonilla

Flowery compliments

Floral delivery service Teleflora has a smart idea to expand Valentine's Day sales with a campaign urging women to buy flowers for other women they admire. The campaign via The Wonderful Agency is themed "Love Out Loud" and stars Emmy award-winning host, comedian and author Loni Love. The push encourages women to gift and uplift other women in their lives. In the video, Love takes to the streets of Los Angeles in a decked out Teleflora "Love Out Loud " truck to surprise women with compliments and a bouquet of flowers. 

“I love helping and uplifting women. I have noticed that women don’t compliment one another enough, that’s why I am excited to partner with Teleflora to show my Love Out Loud and encourage more women to show their love in a big way,” Love said. “My hope in driving the Love truck was to make sure every woman I met understood they are beautiful, and that they know how to give and accept compliments.”

The videos shows Love complimenting women who in turn start complimenting the women around them. The ad has been featured on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Norwegian Cruise Line drops anchor with Digitas 

Digitas, the connected marketing agency and division of Publicis Groupe, has been named global media agency of record for Norwegian Cruise Line, focusing on its U.S., Europe, Australian, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Brazil markets. The work will be headed by Digitas’ Atlanta, Georgia office. 

Denstu’s 360i was the incumbent for digital media in the U.S. and Neo Media World had the account in Europe. 

"We're so excited to partner with NCL and leverage our connected approach to bring our full suite of media —from programmatic and strategy to search, video, paid social, and data & analysis—to further build on NCL’s momentum of growth in the year ahead," said Liane Nadeau, senior VP and head of media investments, Digitas North America.

Johannes Leonardo bolsters creative team

Johannes Leonardo has increased its creative footprint by hiring three new lead creatives. The New York based agency has brought on Zoe Kessler and Jonathan Santana as group creative directors and Marjorie Vardo as creative lead. Kessler joins from TBWA/Chiat/Day, where she served as a creative director and ran the agency’s Facebook Portal account. Vardo joins from BBDO New York, where she worked as a creative director and associate creative director across the agency’s Bacardi, Macy's and St-Germain accounts. Santana most recently served as a creative director for Lucky Generals.

Just Briefly

Zulu Alpha Kilo is expanding with a new office in Vancouver, Canada. The agency has been working with multiple clients in the area for the past 18 months and follows several new business wins for Zulu, including a2 Milk. 

Erich & Kallman has hired for two new positions on its leadership team. Kati Haberstock is the newly created executive head of production and operations and Sarah Holbrook Bolding takes on the role of director of brands. Haberstock was the director of production and business affairs at Mekanism in Los Angeles before making the jump to Erich & Kallman; Bolding was most recently senior director of brands at Phillips 66. 

Boulder-based Sterling-Rice Group has named Daniel Carpenter to the newly-created position of managing director of culinary. In this newly created role, Carpenter will join the agency’s culinary group which specializes in recipe development, menu strategy and optimization, culinary trend forecasting, and more for its clients in the CPG, restaurant, retail, and foodservice industry.

Anchor Worldwide has named Will Ramos, formerly social-strategy director at Gut, as strategy director. In the new role, Ramos will help the agency continue to “fit big ideas into small spaces.”

Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.

Republica Havas has named Catarina Gonçalves as its new chief strategy officer. She replaces Melissa Richter Bartolini, who departed the agency in October. Gonçalves most recently served as director of strategy for Media.Monks in Los Angeles.

Chicago-based performance marketing agency 1o8, has brought on Steve Gaither as its executive VP of growth and strategy. Prior to taking on this newly created role, Gaither served as chief marketing officer for C.A. Fortune, a Chicago-based consumer brands agency.

 

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review

Crocs and Kohl's put accounts in review

Zola names Arts & Letters as its lead creative partner and Resorts World gets animated: Agency Brief

Zola names Arts & Letters as its lead creative partner and Resorts World gets animated: Agency Brief
UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

How to peel an orange and Dennis Rodman competes with a celebrity pug: Agency Brief

How to peel an orange and Dennis Rodman competes with a celebrity pug: Agency Brief
Reactions to the Stan Richards School of Advertising keeping its name: Agency Brief

Reactions to the Stan Richards School of Advertising keeping its name: Agency Brief
Watch the video that pokes fun at the ad industry's obsession with awards

Watch the video that pokes fun at the ad industry's obsession with awards
Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?

Can you survive this haunted Zillow tour?
Watch the most hilarious video ever about hybrid work: Agency Brief

Watch the most hilarious video ever about hybrid work: Agency Brief