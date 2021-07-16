Take a throwback thrift ride with Adidas and John Deere combines farming with Minecraft: Agency Brief
Norfolk-based agency Grow has teamed with Adidas to re-introduce its classic '80s sneaker, The Forum, to a Gen Z audience. The two worked together to create “Thrift & Ride,” which took fashion influencers on a thrifting tour around New York City as fans watched everything unfold through influencer and Adidas social channels.
The influencers rode in a custom, vintage city bus from the '80s. The tour started at niche thrift stores in Brooklyn (Awoke, Chickee’s and Indigo Style) and eventually ended at the Adidas Originals flagship New York store. At each designated stop, the style influencers pulled out a unique look to style with their Forums.
Fashion fans were able to enter a contest through the influencers’ social channels, through Adidas membership program, creators club, or in-store at the Adidas Originals flagship store in New York. Participants were able to win a unique influencer-styled head-to-toe look. Select looks were featured on a bespoke Forum Collections page on Adidas’ website.
Fashion influencers involved include Ashley (@Best.Dressed), Wuzgood (@Wuzgood), Erika (@E_TTG), Sandra (@SandraShehab), Maria Beltre (@LooseUnicorns), and more.
Deustch New York hires first president in 11 years
Deustch New York has promoted Matt Baker to become the agency’s first president since Val DiFebo last held the position in 2009, before she was named CEO of the agency. Baker first joined the agency in 2018 as chief strategy officer.
“For some time now, Matt has been leading the effort to build the Deutsch New York agency proposition, vision and capabilities—specifically designed to drive new business,” a spokeswoman for the agency told Ad Age. “As we look forward to getting back to in-person work, client meetings and increased new business opportunities, we felt it was the right time to formally recognize this and reinstate the position of president and elevate Matt into this role.”
Since joining, Baker and his teams have worked on crafted Lion-winning strategies for AB InBev’s Budweiser global and Busch brands, and added clients including Reebok, ClearChoice, Hain Celestial, and Cetaphil to the agency roster.
Mother hires first chief people officer
Independent creative agency Mother has brought on its first-ever chief people officer. Michelle Grace Lewis will lead Mother U.S.'s talent recruitment and retention strategy, and guide its diversity, equity, inclusion, and human resource actions, as well as find ways to foster a connected working environment. Prior to joining Mother, Lewis was the executive director for talent development within consumer and community banking at JP Morgan Chase. Before that, she held the position of head of human resources at eBay Enterprise Marketing Solutions.
Farming and gaming
Manufacturing company John Deere, known for its agriculture technology, worked with Ottawa-based agency SCS and digital production studio Blockworks to create FarmCraft, a farming world experience within the popular game Minecraft. The three companies aimed to educate young people on the importance of agriculture by using a digital platform familiar to them. Within FarmCraft players undertake and complete unique farming missions, including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them once ready. Within the first month after launch, the game integration has seen over two million downloads and 7,000-plus positive reviews within the Minecraft Marketplace.
“Between the global pandemic and the consumer trends in video games and immersive digital experiences we’re seeing more and more marketers considering ‘synthetic experiences’ as a way to bring their brands to life, particularly for Gen Z and Generation Alpha consumers,” Jeff Roach, president and chief strategy officer of SCS said in a statement. “Creating the FarmCraft experience in Minecraft for young consumers to experience John Deere tractors in the context of digital farming as a synthetic experience brings young consumers alongside the brand, providing added-value education through play.”
Martin Agency lands Nerf account according to social media posts
Some of The Martin Agency’s social media posts this week served as a not-so-cryptic hint that the agency has landed Hasbro’s Nerf account. The agency’s Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts featured posts that featured the caption “Now the world is our playground. Nerf x Martin #GameOn!” along with a video that showcases a myriad of Martin’s employees playing with various Nerf toys. The posts also point to a Forbes article that outlines Hasbro's plans to become a multimedia powerhouse. The Nerf brand will be used as a test for that as the brand looks to move beyond being a toy company.
“In the works for Nerf are a starring role in a TV show; a TikTok channel; a virtual reality game; an NFL partnership; theme park attractions and Nerf-battle entertainment arcades; and Nerf apparel and accessories,” the article states.
The latest sign of that evolution came when it was reported Nerf was looking for a chief TikTok officer for a 3-month stint paying $10,000 a month. The company eventually hired Sophie Jamison who now has over 1.9 million followers on her TikTok account called @Nerfers101.
Hydrow names Mojo Supermarket as its AOR
At-home rower company Hydrow has named Mojo Supermarket as its creative agency of record following a competitive review. At-home fitness companies understandably received a boost during the pandemic and have been making key moves to ramp up their marketing efforts lately. This week Lululemon’s Mirror named Known as its AOR. Peloton also recently said it is planning a more “aggressive” marketing approach this year and brought on Adam&Eve to handle its Olympics marketing efforts.
Together, Hydrow and Mojo will partner in building a series of full-scale campaigns launching later this year focused on accelerating growth and brand building.
“Mojo’s creative energy will push our thinking outside the box as we move beyond traditional advertising campaigns and focus on bringing our company’s message to life in new and unique ways,” Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief commercial officer of Hydrow said in a statement.
Other account wins
M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment North America has been appointed public relations agency of record for the more than 100-year-old luggage company, Samsonite.
Toronto-based agency Juliet is the new strategic and creative partner for Travel Edge, “ the largest luxury-focused travel agency in North America,” according to a spokeswoman for Juliet.
Boston-based agency The Fantastical has been appointed global agency of record for software company Zenoti, following a competitive pitch against multiple agencies including Publicis’ Hawkeye and Ogilvy, and independent agency Moving Brands, according to a person close to the situation.
What if..
Navy Federal Credit Union is launching a humorous new campaign that will run during the Olympics. The spots, created in tandem with MullenLowe and Vets2Set, an organization that helps military veterans find work on production sets, showcase military members and their families imagining what life would be like without the world’s largest credit union.
“Throughout the past year, our marketing tone focused on the challenges and changing circumstances our members faced, reassuring and reminding them of the exceptional service they can expect from Navy Federal Credit Union,” Pam G. Piligian, senior VP, marketing and communications at Navy Federal Credit Union said in a statement. “It’s the right time to launch an entirely fresh, new campaign that entertains our longtime and potential new members, with a humor that reflects our brand,”
Just briefly
Arts & Letters has hired Nick Kaplan as an exec creative director. Kaplan joins from Grey where he was an exec creative director on Volvo, Gillette, and McCormick’s. Prior to that, he was a group creative director at 72andSunny and Barton F. Graf. The agency has doubled in size over the past year and has taken on 47 new employees since the start of 2021.
Tyesha Snow has been appointed managing director at digital product agency Work & Co,’s Portland office. Before taking on the newly created role, Snow was a strategy director in Portland for nearly two years.
Marketing agency, 9rooftops has brought on Tim Woitkun for the newly created role of group media director. Prior to joining the agency, Woitkun was VP of marketing at Lupoli Cos., a mixed-used real estate company
PR agency BizCom Associates has promoted August Anderson to the newly created role of VP. Anderson first joined the agency in 2018 and most recently served as a senior account supervisor.
Omaha-based agency Bailey Lauerman has made some new leadership hires for newly created roles. Jessica Jarosh was promoted to managing director, she most recently served as head of account leadership at the agency. Megan Storm was promoted to head of media, previously media director at the agency. Aaron Jarosh was promoted to creative director, previously serving as associate creative director. Lastly, Emily Mazurek was promoted to head of social, previously serving as the agency’s social media director.
