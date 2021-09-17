Teens give parents ‘The Talk’ and ForwardPMX merges with Assembly: Agency Brief

Animations were created by J.J. Sedelmaier, who is famous for helping to create “Beavis and Butt-Head” and Saturday Night Live’s “Saturday TV Funhouse.”

F&B global executive hires

Forsman & Bodenfors has named Lyndsey Corona president of its New York office and Po Kay Lee president of F&B Singapore. These moves were made by Global CEO Toby Southgate, who replaced Guy Hayward in May. Corona will take on duties previously held by Hayward, who was also heading up the New York office during his tenure.

Po Kay will run F&B Singapore together with CEO Susanna Fagring, who will return to Sweden’s office taking on a new in the first half of 2022, according to a spokesman. Po Kay previously spent nearly seven years as head of development, Asia at WPP’s SuperUnion, where she ran the Singapore office. Corona previously served five years as chief growth officer at McCann North America.

Find your independence

Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, launched a new digital and TV campaign in Brazil. Creative strategy and production were led by Argentina-based agency Landia while ad buying and execution were handled by Publicis’ Sapient Media. Released to coincide with Brazil’s and Mexico’s September independence days, the effort highlights the many ways people fight for freedom. The call to action: inviting the audience to join Bitso so they can use money the way they want.