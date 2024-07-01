21 summer ad interns you should know about

Alec Zbornak and Yul Han are a creative duo interning for The Martin Agency in New York. Zbornak originally pursued a career in theater writing and is a 2021 graduate of Yale University. He studied Chinese at National Taiwan University, did narrative design for the video game startup near8, wrote for an immersive theater show (Brooklyn’s The Drunken Laboratory), worked crew on an off-off-Broadway show, and was a writer and producer for experiential marketing through Bravo media.

“In his short time here, Alec has shown a rare blend of tenacity and creativity, tackling real client problems with creative solutions,” said Julian Cohen, associate creative director for The Martin Agency. “His nuanced background in entertainment adds a unique conceptual flair to projects, making him one of the best young copywriters I’ve seen in a long time.”

Han earned a degree in photography from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and her accolades include a long list of industry awards including Gold ANDYs for a campaign on behalf of Patagonia, a D&AD New Blood Pencil for a campaign aimed at breaking down stereotypes around sex among senior adults, and several Clio Awards for client work including Airbnb and Nike. Although she’s already leading a successful ad career, she originally wanted to be a professional ice hockey player and fashion photographer.

“Yul is one of the best art directors I’ve seen in a while, making the world feel more relatable through her visual craft,” said Rushil Nadkarni, associate creative director for The Martin Agency. “Not even a month in, she’s already greatly impacted our team with her contagious creative energy and skillful art direction chops. There’s no stopping Yul from being one of the top creatives to watch.”