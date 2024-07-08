37 ad execs predict 2024 second half trends—and what they don’t want to see

Sarah Personette, CEO, Puck

From the rise of generative AI to the influences of the geopolitical environment to the run-up to the election, there has been an overall uncomfortableness with uncertainty. I believe volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity are the foundational characteristics of our post-covid, post-globalization world. Media companies should embrace uncertainty and lead with action to create focused confidence for their teams and customers.

Darla Price, president, Ogilvy New York

The business climate has caused many brands to pull back on more culturally relevant work and shift more into sell mode through reasons to believe rather than connections with consumers. I don’t want to not see brands doing brave stuff as we close out a great year. I would like to see the RFP process move from request for proposal to ready for progress. In other words, I would love to see fewer brands that aren’t ready for the change required within a pitch and more who are brave and want to be change agents.

Tom Ramsden, CEO, Sid Lee U.S.

There are a lot of things we’d be happy to not see again this year, or right now, or ever again: Big, fake AR things floating around as if we’re supposed to believe they’re real. Chasing engagement by asking everyone to take and defend a definitive position on something trivial such as, “Where do you stand on pineapple on pizza?’’ Who gives a shit? Lazy opinions and repetitive sound bites on the potential of AI. Above all though, the trend that needs to stop ASAP is the rollback and apathy of DEI.

Sean Reardon, CEO, media practice, Dentsu Americas

I am keen to see more practical applications of AI come into play. I think we will see the trend move from AI being talked about to it actually being applied.

Sports will also continue to reign supreme for the remainder of the year and well beyond. Not a new trend, per se, but we are at an interesting inflection point where sports are more present in the media landscape than ever before. The correlation between the rise in popularity of women’s sports and female athletes such as Caitlin Clark is undeniable and the Paris Olympics are sure to introduce new (and old) names to the broader cultural zeitgeist. Combine this with the advance of streaming platforms that will shape the landscape for the decade ahead and you've got something particularly worth watching unfold.

Hope Richards, media director at independent media agency Media+

A trend I would like to see go away is inauthentic marketing. Inauthentic marketing, where individuals or companies promote products or causes without genuine belief, has become prevalent and problematic. Examples include influencers endorsing brands they don’t use and brands superficially supporting social causes. This leads to loss of trust, decreased loyalty and negative word-of-mouth, as informed consumers quickly recognize insincerity. To counteract this, brands and influencers should focus on authenticity, transparency and genuine engagement, fostering trust and long-term loyalty for more meaningful marketing success.

Trina Roffino, CEO, The Marketing Arm

In the first half of 2024, we observed a troubling trend of short-termism across both brand marketing strategies and internal agency operations. This short-sighted approach, focused primarily on immediate sales and cost-cutting, can have detrimental effects on long-term brand health and agency sustainability.

Brands, especially certain retailers, exemplified this trend by heavily investing in short-term, sales-driven campaigns. The focus on quick wins undermines the development of a strong brand identity and equity, which are essential for sustained success in a competitive market. We need to find balance in the back half of the year.

Both brands and agencies must strike a balance between immediate objectives and long-term goals. For brands, this means investing in campaigns that create cultural resonance and deliver strong brand equity as well as conversion. For agencies, it involves maintaining high standards of creativity and service by getting back to investing in talent and resources.

Shawna Ross, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative

Something that there seems to be no ceiling to is the craving for frictionless interactions. But it’s something I’d love to see start to balance, because with tech-enabled ‘frictionless experiences’ continually advancing, we stand to lose much-needed human connection. We are seeing a real tension between consumer demand for increased ease and seamlessness and the ongoing loneliness epidemic. If we solely strive for the frictionless, human connection is at stake.

How do we put friction back into experiences? This is not something that a lot of people are talking about right now, but maybe we should be talking about bringing some friction back.

James Rowe, managing director, adam&eveDDB NY

At the risk of facing the wrath of large swaths of adam&evers, I think it’s time we say thank you and goodbye to Taylor Swift and Eras Tour … for now. We’re all in awe of what Taylor has achieved and what we can all learn from her ability to build a loyal army of fans. She was the best thing to happen to the NFL in 50 years, and ‘Brand Taylor’ has never been stronger (some value the brand in the multi-billions).

However, I think we’ve reached max-Taylor, so let’s give some others airtime. There are thousands of talented artists and creators out there producing some incredible content every single day. As advertisers and brand owners, let’s continue to find, support and champion new and rising talent, rather than hanging on the coattails of big names.