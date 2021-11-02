3% Movement's Kat Gordon becomes Eleven’s 'creative entrepreneur in residence'

The 3% Movement founder Kat Gordon is taking on a new role at Eleven next month as the San Francisco-based agency’s "creative entrepreneur in residence."

Gordon, who announced the move during today's 3% Conference, says she’s unsure how long her time at Eleven will take. Tentatively she envisions sometime between 6-12 months. While Gordon will remain as CEO of the 3% Movement, she will be assuming a lesser role with the organization moving forward.

“3% will continue, but will evolve to allow me to spend less time fundraising and planning an event and more time creating the next meaningful change our industry needs,” Gordon said.

This newly created role came about following a conversation Gordon had with Eleven CEO Courtney Buechert about the future of the creative department and the type of leader that is necessary now compared to the past. After writing out the job description, Gordon realized she was the best fit for the role, she said during a conference panel today.

"The way I was trained to be a creative 30 years ago is woefully inadequate for the realities of the industry today,” Gordon said in a statement. “As creative departments finally start to look representative of the consumer landscape, the old 'container' doesn't work anymore. Top/down leadership, internal competitiveness, big egos, and extroverts dominating—all of this is ripe for disruption. My vision is a new curriculum for the modern creative leader that centers on belonging, unlocks contributions and collaboration from everyone, and enhances the corporate social responsibility efforts of today's clients. I'm delighted that Eleven is allowing me to pressure test my own thinking inside their agency and report back to the industry about my findings."