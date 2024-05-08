7 agency reviews to know about this month

“Competition is tough,” said Meghan McDonnell, president of consultancy Pile and Company. “You have bigger agencies going after opportunities that they probably wouldn’t have gone after years ago from a revenue standpoint. For many years a lot of agencies would have a strict cutoff. But when there are fewer [big] opportunities, people are willing to make exceptions. They almost say ‘yes’ before they say they understand what the ask is, and that’s not helping anyone.”

“[Some of] the creative ones that we’ve been invited to seem to be more like quick hits, but still an AOR,” said Jennings, who in the past led business development at Wieden+Kennedy. “They don’t need always-on work. Their business doesn’t need lots and lots of creative, so it’s [more about] how do you help them with their platform. How do you help them with creative and then do a big campaign, but then the rollout is going to be across multiple months.”

These varying needs have resulted in a bumper crop of new business opportunities. Here, Ad Age tracks just some of the ongoing reviews.

Adobe