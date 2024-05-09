Agencies and brands clash over credit—how shops are fighting for recognition of their work

Some clients will allow agencies to promote their part in a campaign after it has already been released and promoted, said Dawn Wade, managing partner and chief strategy officer of Louisville, Kentucky-based multicultural agency Nimbus. “We’ve had campaigns that were launching and we wanted to take a certain angle and the [client] was like, ‘No, you can't do this until we’ve let it run its course and then we can put something out.’ But [the media] is not going to want to interview us once the news has hit.”

Some agencies are also in competition with other roster shops for receiving credit. For example, the small agency founder said one of its biggest clients won’t allow the shop to promote its work because the client has a longstanding agency of record relationship with a well-known agency—and doesn’t want to risk the AOR relationship by acknowledging publicly that it works with other shops on certain campaigns.

If multiple agencies and partners are working on a campaign or project, clients sometimes won’t mention any partners because it’s easier than trying to establish the proper credit for everyone, some people said. Clients think that will help them avoid complaints of missing some partner or misattributing some part of the work to someone, according to some people.

The problem in this project-based environment is only getting worse, with some clients that used to allow the agency to promote work suddenly saying they can’t anymore, while not giving a good reason for the shift, the small agency founder said.

To be fair, some clients are gagged from talking about anything in the press by strict corporate policies.

“Many clients are very proud to discuss and announce the relationship, but they are not always allowed to pursue speaking opportunities or public press as employees,” said Lindsey Slaby, founder of brand consultancy Sunday Dinner. “There does often need to be an understanding and discussion around this beyond the ‘We need the credit to be amended in a contract as we are a small business.’ To me the question is do they want the credit or to manage a press release? These are different things and discussions.”

Slaby added that she’s “never seen issues with work being shown in a portfolio or credentials.”

Still, some agency executives said it seems that some clients just don’t want to give them credit because they want everyone to believe their in-house team handled it. Wade said that’s especially true in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, where Nimbus often specializes.

It’s “what I call, especially in the diversity space, ‘culture vultures,’” Wade said. “They want to get what you know, what they should do and how they should do it and then push you out and make it appear as if it was their competency all along.”

Workarounds for strict policies

There are ways for an agency to get credit when a client is being particularly stubborn about allowing them to promote their work.

There is always the option of leaking news to the press. One agency CEO, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “we have our ways” of getting credit, adding that if an agency leaks news to the press, it could be “chipping away at the trust of the relationship” with the client.

“It’s always better to negotiate that stuff up front,” this person said. “Sometimes you’ll get a ‘no,’ but that’s OK.”

The small agency founder said they once went “punk rock” on a client and “didn’t listen” to a request not to promote their work. “We just promoted it anyway” and decided to “ask for forgiveness” later, the person said.

Luckily, in that case, the client wasn’t too mad, the small agency founder said. In fact, that client is now more open to allowing the agency to promote campaigns, the person added.

Getting promotion rights added into MSAs is not always possible because they are typically written as blanket contracts across all of a company’s vendors, Slaby, the Sunday Dinner founder, said.

“The credit clause is one used for all vendor partners at a brand,” Slaby said. “And agencies, particularly creative ones, are one of the smallest in a roster of thousands of vendor partners. This is something that is incredibly hard to shift on an MSA on a corporate level.”

It isn’t impossible, though.

Leahy said Via has had success in getting clients to add some sort of line allowing the agency to promote their work in MSAs.

“It’s really a negotiation,” she said. “No MSA can be totally standard across all of your partners because there are different issues of indemnification and relationships and boundaries and definitions. When we are negotiating, what we found is really effective is we negotiate simultaneously with a representative of the brand team, procurement and the legal team.”