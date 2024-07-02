How agencies are reinventing their social teams and practices

As marketers invest further in the creator economy and new business opportunities in the discipline continue to rise, many advertising agencies are shaking up their social teams and strategies.

Shops are exploring many avenues to do so—some are siloing their teams, while others are integrating them. Some are hiring talent in untraditional areas, such as comedy or editorial, while others are marshaling freelancers. And some agencies aren’t just hiring influencers, they are hiring people to manage influencer teams.

Below are some of the ways shops are approaching this burgeoning practice.

Social-first approach

Stagwell’s Gale has established a 50-person “social-first marketing team,” composed of employees with expertise in PR, social, influencer, content, creator, organic and paid social, community management and paid media, including 14 new hires. The unit, led by Erin Lyden, VP of consumer PR, and Colleen Saporito, VP of marketing strategy, supports clients such as Hard Rock, Fogo de Chao, Bomb Pop and Halo Top.