This agency created the domestic abuse hand signal that saved a young girl

The hand signal that alerts people to domestic violence, and saved a 16-year-old girl in Kentucky, was created by Canadian agency Juniper Park/TBWA.

The “signal for help” and video showing how to use it was made for the Canadian Women’s Funding Network and Canadian Women’s Foundation. It quickly blew up on TikTok, leading the campaign to circulate throughout the U.S.

The young girl was reported missing on Nov. 2, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky. Two days later, a motorist saw her in a vehicle making the hand gesture—a clenched hand with fingers trapping the thumb in the palm—alerting the driver to call 911.

“Someone on the highway saw it,” Graham Lang, chief creative officer of Juniper Park/TBWA, said of the hand signal, which he said has been seen “millions and millions of times” on TikTok. “That explains the way that this kind of idea has traveled from an idea invented in lockdown, to be used over video devices, to something that can be used from a car to signal to someone on the highway. That’s the power of it and it has been mind-blowing.”