Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz joins McCann Worldgroup as global director of creative excellence

“To anyone who loves advertising creativity, Ann-Christine hardly needs an introduction,” said John Mescall, McCann Worldgroup’s global creative council president. “Her passion for, and knowledge of, the work is incredible. But that’s just a part of what makes her special. She’s just as passionate about the people who make the work. And about how great work gets made, and what kind of conditions need to exist in order for us to be at our creative best.”

Diaz, who will report to Alex Lopez, McCann Worldgroup's president and global chief creative officer, begins her new post on Oct. 10.

“Until now, I’ve been a bit of an outsider looking in, so I’m humbled and incredibly excited to be invited in at McCann Worldgroup," said Diaz. “It’s home to people I deeply respect and ideas that have re-imagined what advertising can be.”