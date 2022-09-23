Agency News

Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz joins McCann Worldgroup as global director of creative excellence

Former Creativity editor assumes senior VP post supporting all of the network's regions and agencies
By Judann Pollack. Published on September 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
TBWA's talent retention strategy includes new roles

Ann-Christine Diaz

Credit: Ad Age

Ad Age’s longtime Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz is leaving to join McCann Worldgroup as senior VP-global director of creative excellence at the Interpublic Group of Cos.’ agency.

Diaz will be charged with supporting McCann Worldgroup’s global creative community across all of its networks, regions and agencies, according to the agency. “Diaz will leverage her deep experience and insight evaluating creative work and examining important issues that impact the industry to ensure creative excellence continues to be integral to all facets of McCann Worldgroup, from the work, to talent, DEI and more,” McCann shared in a statement.

Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards

Entries are now open for the 2023 award programs
Enter now

Diaz, a 20-year veteran at Ad Age, has exhaustively covered advertising and marketing creativity for the publication and is a fixture on the advertising circuit at the Cannes Lions and other ad events. She is also the architect of Ad Age’s prestigious Creativity Awards and has been integral to the management and judging of the Ad Age Agency A-List.

“Ann will be deeply missed,” said Ad Age President and Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres. “Not only does she know everyone in this business, she is an outstanding journalist, trend spotter and culture vulture. She lives and breathes creativity and has brought us, and our audience, two decades of innovations and fresh thinking.”

More from Ad Age
Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO
Jon Springer
Vice tries to make Art Basel a hub for brands
Gillian Follett
How ad agencies are using AI image generators—and how they could be used in the future
Brian Bonilla

“To anyone who loves advertising creativity, Ann-Christine hardly needs an introduction,” said John Mescall, McCann Worldgroup’s global creative council president. “Her passion for, and knowledge of, the work is incredible. But that’s just a part of what makes her special. She’s just as passionate about the people who make the work. And about how great work gets made, and what kind of conditions need to exist in order for us to be at our creative best.”

Diaz, who will report to Alex Lopez, McCann Worldgroup's president and global chief creative officer, begins her new post on Oct. 10.

“Until now, I’ve been a bit of an outsider looking in, so I’m humbled and incredibly excited to be invited in at McCann Worldgroup," said Diaz. “It’s home to people I deeply respect and ideas that have re-imagined what advertising can be.” 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

“That said, it’s with a heavy heart that I leave my Ad Age work family,” said Diaz. “I’m also sad to be leaving a post that allowed me to shine a light on so many talented people whose boundless ideas made my job feel new and exciting every day.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

TBWA's talent retention strategy includes new roles

TBWA's talent retention strategy includes new roles
How ad agencies are using AI image generators—and how they could be used in the future

How ad agencies are using AI image generators—and how they could be used in the future
Jim Beam picks Leo Burnett as global agency of record

Jim Beam picks Leo Burnett as global agency of record
OKRP hires duo behind Grand Prix-winning ‘Thighstop’ as Burger King creative leads

OKRP hires duo behind Grand Prix-winning ‘Thighstop’ as Burger King creative leads
OMG’s Hearts & Science names U.S CEO and chief operating officer

OMG’s Hearts & Science names U.S CEO and chief operating officer
Why the ad industry rated least compassionate in handling layoffs

Why the ad industry rated least compassionate in handling layoffs
Publicis elevates four senior execs and confirms Arthur Sadoun as leader for four more years

Publicis elevates four senior execs and confirms Arthur Sadoun as leader for four more years
Deutsch LA promotes Karen Costello to creative chair

Deutsch LA promotes Karen Costello to creative chair