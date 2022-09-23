Ad Age's Ann-Christine Diaz joins McCann Worldgroup as global director of creative excellence

Ad Age’s longtime Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz is leaving to join McCann Worldgroup as senior VP-global director of creative excellence at the Interpublic Group of Cos.’ agency.
Diaz will be charged with supporting McCann Worldgroup’s global creative community across all of its networks, regions and agencies, according to the agency. “Diaz will leverage her deep experience and insight evaluating creative work and examining important issues that impact the industry to ensure creative excellence continues to be integral to all facets of McCann Worldgroup, from the work, to talent, DEI and more,” McCann shared in a statement.