Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff moves to head up U.S. office

Move comes as agency wants to 'turbocharge' in New York after new business wins
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on February 10, 2022.
20220210_Mat-Goff_adam&eveDDB_3x2.jpg
Credit: Adam & Eve/DDB

Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff is moving stateside to head up the agency’s North American operations, as its New York office expands in size after winning several major clients.

Goff will become CEO of Adam & Eve/DDB Group North America, with the current New York managing director James Rowe reporting to him. Tammy Einav, who was joint CEO with Goff, remains as CEO of Adam&Eve/DDB in London. Both Einav and Goff will continue to report to Glen Lomas, president of DDB for EMEA. 

The change comes after the agency's New York office, which opened in 2016 with Samsung as its founding client, won several large pieces of business in the past 24 months, including JetBlue, Peloton, Miller High Life and the NBA 2K business. Its recent creative work has included Peloton’s holiday work and the Miller High Life "Champagne of Beers" campaign, which saw it designate a special region around its Milwaukee brewery.

Goff told Ad Age in an interview that his move to the U.S. is "a case of seeing the opportunity and the potential growth for Adam&Eve in the New York market and saying we might be able to turbocharge this."

"The team running that agency have an amazing last 24 months and have really capitalized on the opportunities the pandemic has presented. I've worked at Adam&Eve for 15 years, I know the Adam&Eve way of doing things so I can help that team to double down on the success they’ve had so far."

Goff became CEO of Adam&Eve/DDB in 2016, having worked there since its inception in 2008.

He said that the agency, which now numbers 60 employees, would be hiring and looking to attract talent. “What I really want to do is make it a talent magnet just like Adam&Eve/DDB in London was 10 years ago and make it the most exciting place to come and work in New York."

In terms of the "North American" implications of his title, Goff said “There is a lot of opportunity in that market for the Adam&Eve brand. And in London, there are a stable of agencies from [in-house content arm] Cain & Abel to Tribal DDB, and within North America we ought to be able to expand our offering there. So it's not just the advertising agency."

Asked about whether other U.S. offices were planned, Goff said he “wouldn’t rule out” openings beyond New York, although nothing is imminent. “Boots on the ground is an odd thing to be thinking about after the last couple of years. Geography is all mixed up at the moment, but sometimes it does make sense for proximity and for clients to see people.”

Adam&Eve/DDB is also part of the wider DDB network and shares several clients with DDB's North American agencies, including Molson Coors. Goff said there are "great synergies" between the two, and “we’ve also got the opportunity to tap into some of the broader DDB skill sets to bolster our services.”

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

