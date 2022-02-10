Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff moves to head up U.S. office

Adam&Eve/DDB joint CEO Mat Goff is moving stateside to head up the agency’s North American operations, as its New York office expands in size after winning several major clients.

Goff will become CEO of Adam & Eve/DDB Group North America, with the current New York managing director James Rowe reporting to him. Tammy Einav, who was joint CEO with Goff, remains as CEO of Adam&Eve/DDB in London. Both Einav and Goff will continue to report to Glen Lomas, president of DDB for EMEA.

The change comes after the agency's New York office, which opened in 2016 with Samsung as its founding client, won several large pieces of business in the past 24 months, including JetBlue, Peloton, Miller High Life and the NBA 2K business. Its recent creative work has included Peloton’s holiday work and the Miller High Life "Champagne of Beers" campaign, which saw it designate a special region around its Milwaukee brewery.

Goff told Ad Age in an interview that his move to the U.S. is "a case of seeing the opportunity and the potential growth for Adam&Eve in the New York market and saying we might be able to turbocharge this."

"The team running that agency have an amazing last 24 months and have really capitalized on the opportunities the pandemic has presented. I've worked at Adam&Eve for 15 years, I know the Adam&Eve way of doing things so I can help that team to double down on the success they’ve had so far."