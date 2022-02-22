In-person ad industry events are now more common than virtual

As the pandemic nears its two-year anniversary, ad industry events are now more commonly held in person than as exclusively virtual happenings, according to a study by the DBC Industry Calendar.
Out of 702 industry events for 2022 analyzed for the study, 273 were identified as in-person events, 271 as virtual-only and 158 as hybrid.
The DBC Industry Calendar is a database of all scheduled events in the advertising, marketing and insights industries. Its charter members include the ANA, 4As and IAB, among others.
The findings suggest a milestone for an industry that has long awaited a return to normalcy. In-person events are vital to advertisers eager to meet new clients, connect with pre-existing ones, discuss outlooks across the industry and engage with consumers. In 2022, there will be an average of 56 events per month across the advertising, marketing and insights industries, with a monthly high of 119 planned for March, according to the study.