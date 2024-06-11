Agencies and brands struggle to define value in their partnerships

Many agencies and their clients aren’t taking the time to define what they value in their partnerships, according to a new study by Advertiser Perceptions commissioned by the Association of National Advertisers and the 4A’s.

The study found that only 5% of clients and 10% of agencies have an established corporate definition of value for client-agency relationships. The lack of a definition complicates the measurement and assessment of value within the industry, according to the report, based on responses from 173 brand marketers, agency relations, procurement and agency executives in January.

Without a explicit clarification, both parties are relying on individual subjectivity: 46% and 47% of client and agency respondents said they use their own definition of value, respectively. And they have different priorities when evaluating partnerships—clients ranked campaign performance as the key factor, while agencies highlighted the freedom to “do great work.”

