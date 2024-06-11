Agency News

Agencies and brands struggle to define value in their partnerships

Study commissioned by the ANA and 4A’s found that both parties rely on subjective interpretations
By Ewan Larkin. Published on June 11, 2024.
The ANA and 4A’s recommended that clients and agencies consider adopting a client-agency relationship management program.

Credit: Photo by Headway on Unsplash

Many agencies and their clients aren’t taking the time to define what they value in their partnerships, according to a new study by Advertiser Perceptions commissioned by the Association of National Advertisers and the 4A’s.

The study found that only 5% of clients and 10% of agencies have an established corporate definition of value for client-agency relationships. The lack of a definition complicates the measurement and assessment of value within the industry, according to the report, based on responses from 173 brand marketers, agency relations, procurement and agency executives in January.

Without a explicit clarification, both parties are relying on individual subjectivity: 46% and 47% of client and agency respondents said they use their own definition of value, respectively. And they have different priorities when evaluating partnerships—clients ranked campaign performance as the key factor, while agencies highlighted the freedom to “do great work.”

Also read: New business pitches are broken

“That’s the challenge here. Every client, [agency] and organization is different, and they may have different goals,” Greg Wright, senior VP brand and media of the ANA, told Ad Age in an interview. “The value equation needs to be aligned with the goal of the relationship.”

Measurement is a big issue, too, with 61% of agency executives stating they have no system in place to assess the value of client relationships. Procurement is more likely than other client roles to say that such a system exists at 55%. 

Also read: The cost of agency reviews

Focusing on client needs and goals and delivering data-driven insights that prove return on investment are the top areas in which agencies can demonstrate their value, the report suggested. Meanwhile, clients must focus less on short-term costs and consider how agencies can “drive value for you in whatever way you’re defining value at that point,” said Matt Kasindorf, senior VP of business intelligence and insights for the 4A’s. 

But ultimately both parties must collaborate to establish clear definitions of value and then implement measurement tools to ensure accountability on both ends. The ANA and 4A’s recommended that clients and agencies consider adopting a client-agency relationship management program. Both organizations are also working to create a framework for assessing value in client-agency partnerships, according to Wright and Kasindorf. 

“Value is such an opaque word. It’s very hard for folks to get a handle on where to start with it,” said Wright. “Hopefully that’s something we’ll be able to work on with the 4A’s and develop.”

Headshot of Ewan Larkin
Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin covers ad agencies, including new business, executive moves, trends and more. He previously covered corporate communications and public relations agencies as a reporter at PRWeek.

