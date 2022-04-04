How 11 agencies are building metaverse offices and why other shops should take notice

R/GA’s office in Decentraland is still a work in progress, but the agency is already familiar with the virtual world. Last year R/GA created a Verizon-sponsored football stadium within Fortnite during Super Bowl week, making it the largest activation in Big Game history. The agency also recently launched its direct-to-avatar capability which will help create virtual stores for brands. Through this capability, in November R/GA worked with tech clothing brand Vollebak to launch a store within Decentraland where users could buy an NFT of the brand’s Mars jacket that their avatars could wear anywhere in the virtual space. Owners of the NFT also were given the opportunity to buy a physical jacket for an additional cost.

R/GA also built an office within Roblox in 2020 and views these internal projects as a way to help clients understand the Web3 space, and also to get people excited about it.

“It's sort of the wild west and we can actually create things that have never been made before,” said Victoria Wells, Web3 and metaverse strategy director at R/GA. “Our clients are asking us things like, 'Where should we buy land?' 'How should we use these platforms?' And so obviously to advise them we want to be able to play in all of those platforms. But from an internal perspective, we see Decentraland as a nice place to build community internally. We want to make sure that we're doing things like test-and-learn and helping develop specializations for internal people who are interested outside of just our metaverse production teams.”

To educate employees internally the agency hosts hackathons and workshops within Roblox and Decentraland.

“For Roblox, it's very much play-related and also world building because that technology is accessible to people who aren't 3D developers as well, but then we're also looking at things like how to set up a crypto wallet, what the NFT process is. Decentraland is a great space to start looking at tokens, NFTs, and crypto and start to understand interoperability, for example," she said.

Interoperability is the ability of computerized products or software to connect and exchange information with one another. Wells said that will be one of the exciting things to look forward to when it comes to the metaverse. "That delivers on the autonomy benefit and the creator-first benefit and is really where this is all going to take off. It’s going to make the metaverse more fun. Being able to portal into different worlds—some owned by companies, some made by users—is really fun. It's like the first internet.”

