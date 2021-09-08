Agency creatives prefer quality of life over good pay, survey shows

“There are just so many different options for people now other than working in agencies,” says Working Not Working Co-Founder Adam Tomkins. “You can still be a creative person for a product company and have a little bit more of a grasp on your schedule. You don’t get frantic calls on a Friday because someone needs a campaign for Monday because of a PR disaster or something. That’s just business as usual for agency life.”

Recently, agencies gave their teams the week of Labor Day off to support their mental health. While the Working Not Working founders believe that’s generally a good thing, such a perk shouldn’t be just a band-aid.

“Giving everyone a week off and then putting them back to work the next week where they’re going to have to work 90 hours to basically earn the week that they just had off is not going to be worth it,” says Tompkins. “People aren’t going to stay.”

What the ad world needs, they believe, is a more comprehensive approach to treating their employees fairly. “Compensation isn't the issue,” Gignac says. “Companies that have a holistic change to how they're treating their staff, and how they're looking at work and how they're looking at flexibility are going to survive. Everyone else is holding on to something that doesn't exist anymore.”

Agencies need to “hold themselves accountable to not having their people work 50 hours a week,” Gignac adds. “Some people are putting in 80 to 90 hours-plus a week. Let’s make sure that we’re actually utilizing our people in a humane way. Be more flexible in how you’re willing to work with talent.”

Gignac suggests that agencies, for example, could consider more flexibility, allowing creatives to work on client projects three days a week while letting them devote the remaining time to their side businesses or other creative pursuits. Agencies could also consider investing in such side gigs.

“We need to look at how we can get back to being creative,” Gignac says. “As the world increasingly gets automated, all the jobs left will be those that are too expensive to build a robot to do, and then the creative jobs. We are the industry of the future so we have to set ourselves up for that and do everything we can to stay creative.”