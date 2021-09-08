Agency creatives prefer quality of life over good pay, survey shows

Creative talent platform Working Not Working today released a new survey that revealed an eye-opening finding: Even though the majority of advertising creatives are happy with their salaries, they're still considering a career change.
Working Not Working, which was acquired by Fiverr in February, recently polled 850 of its members from around the globe for its first-ever “Adland Careers Now and the Future” study to take their pulse on how they felt about their job situations now and going forward. The survey found that the majority of creatives, nearly 60%, believed they were fairly compensated for their work—70% in fact said their financial situations were "comfortable" or above—yet more than 50% are considering switching career paths.
The survey also found that 61% of creatives over the course of the pandemic felt less creative in their work. The majority, 74%, say they’ve experienced burnout whether it be every so often (42%) or consistently (27%). Only 10% said they didn’t experience burnout at all. Of those that have experienced or are experiencing burnout, 50% attribute it to the number of hours they work and a lack of motivation about that work. The respondents were all creatives who have worked in the ad industry within the last two years.