Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
Stagwell’s Constellation network is changing up its leadership team. 72and Sunny Co-Founder John Boiler, who was named Constellation chair last year, shifts roles to creative chair; Instrument Co-Founder and CEO Justin Lewis becomes chair of Constellation; and Kara Place takes the role of CEO at Instrument, after serving as president.
January Digital donated $100,000 to build the January Childcare Center at the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support organization in Dallas. The safe environment for children who come from abusive backgrounds is slated to open in 2023.
Cactus has added new talent to its roster. Stacey Trunnell is the Denver agency’s brand strategy director and Tara McKinnon its media coordinator, two newly-created positions. Shun-Luoi Fong was named director of design experience, a role previously held by Kylie Forcinito, who relocated to Texas, and Chris Browning takes over as account director, a post previously held by Jon Barnett, who left the agency.
Venables Bell + Partners launched content and creation studio Taproom Studios. The studio will focus on creating new formats and mediums outside of traditional advertising. It will be led by Patty Brebner, who was previously at Wieden+Kennedy for over 20 years, where she worked on production and post-production capabilities.
Finn Partners partnered with the Future Communicators Foundation to launch a four-year scholarship program. Finn joins agencies FischerAppelt in Germany, SPRG in Hong Kong and Adfactors PR in India. Each will provide $10,000 in scholarships. The Future Communicators Scholarships will be available at universities selected by the funding partners.
Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners has hired Joshua Bull as its new associate creative director. He will work on creativity and also oversee junior-level creatives. Bull was an associate creative director at Taylor Strategy and worked on brands such as Captain Morgan, Gillette and Smirnoff.
Volvo Trucks North America has expanded Baldwin&’s role of social media agency of record to lead agency for all strategic and advertising/marketing initiatives. The agency has been working with Volvo Trucks NA since 2021. There was no incumbent, as the brand has worked with a variety of agencies.