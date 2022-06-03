Agency news you need to know this week

A virtual environment

Arts & Letters Creative Co. is committing to a new operating model called “Work Together, Anywhere.” The remote-first environment will allow all of its teams to, well, work together regardless of location.

While the agency has 176 employees across 15 cities, the bulk of them are based out of Richmond, Virginia. The shop recently opened a new 21,000-square-foot headquarters in the city decked out with remote-first capabilities. The space has virtual edit bays, remote production capabilities and technology-enabled conference rooms.

To help with this new structure, the agency recently hired Alex Brueggeman as its director of community. He will be responsible for community and DE&I efforts, such as ensuring that Arts & Letters remains inclusive regardless of where its employees are located.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Dive deeper

Joan launched its first international campaign for S&P Global after becoming creative agency of record for the brand in January.

The “Seek & Prosper” campaign includes a minute-long video of a deep-sea diver being filmed with lenses that have never been used underwater before, according to the agency. While the diver explores the deep blue sea, a voiceover encourages people to go beyond the surface. The campaign is meant to encourage people to question things in order to go deeper and see things differently. It includes print and digital components.