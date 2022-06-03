Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

Hulu expands its 'Hulu Sellouts' campaign, Joan launches first push for S&P Global and more
By Keira Wingate. Published on June 03, 2022.
Credit: Hulu

Hulu animates LaMelo Ball 

Hulu has released a new iteration of its ongoing work with Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who is a part of the “Hulu Sellouts." 

The first ad in the campaign, launched in April, shows Ball enjoying a bowl of LaMelo’s, a green O-shaped cereal with marshmallows, with friends while watching something animated on TV. The new ad features the animated commercial that was on the TV.

 A 30-second video from agency Big Family Table and animation company LOBO shows two kids eating a box of “Snoozy” cereal while watching what looks like the Home Shopping Network. An animated Ball jumps out of the TV, turns on Hulu and switches the cereal to his own. (All while turning the rest of the apartment green.)

The campaign promotes Hulu’s live TV option and is running on social media and several TV networks, including during NBA playoff games. 

Mindshare's new appointments

WPP’s Mindshare has named Kathy Kline chief strategy and innovation officer in North America. Kline succeeds Joe Maceda, who was elevated to global chief strategy and innovation officer last year. 

Kline will lead and grow the agency’s strategy and innovation practice and work closely with Mindshare’s North American and global leadership on data strategy, media planning and investment. Prior to taking on her new role, she was global chief strategy officer for Starcom Worldwide. 

Other recent leadership appointments at Mindshare include Lesley Conway as CEO for Mindshare Canada; Jeff Malmad, global head of commerce; Kelly Garland, managing director of invention and lead in the U.S. and Brian DeCicco as chief strategy and analytics officer for the U.S.  

A virtual environment 

Arts & Letters Creative Co. is committing to a new operating model called “Work Together, Anywhere.” The remote-first environment will allow all of its teams to, well, work together regardless of location. 

While the agency has 176 employees across 15 cities, the bulk of them are based out of Richmond, Virginia. The shop recently opened a new 21,000-square-foot headquarters in the city decked out with remote-first capabilities. The space has virtual edit bays, remote production capabilities and technology-enabled conference rooms. 

To help with this new structure, the agency recently hired Alex Brueggeman as its director of community. He will be responsible for community and DE&I efforts, such as ensuring that Arts & Letters remains inclusive regardless of where its employees are located.

Joan launched its first international campaign for S&P Global after becoming creative agency of record for the brand in January. 

The “Seek & Prosper” campaign includes a minute-long video of a deep-sea diver being filmed with lenses that have never been used underwater before, according to the agency. While the diver explores the deep blue sea, a voiceover encourages people to go beyond the surface. The campaign is meant to encourage people to question things in order to go deeper and see things differently. It includes print and digital components. 

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree

Adam&EveNYC has expanded its content studio Cain&Abel with Cain&Abel North America, the agency’s first studio outside of its headquarters in London. It was originally created to service Adam&Eve/DDB working on content and production. Now, Cain&Abel services its own clients working on direct response, creative production and global marketing. 

Expansion continues with the hire of Niko Brown as Cain&Abel North America’s head of production. He will oversee growth and lead creative projects for clients. He previously worked on the editing and creative teams at Vimeo and Shutterstock. Brown will report to Abbie Noon, head of integrated production. 

Just briefly 

Stagwell’s Constellation network is changing up its leadership team. 72and Sunny Co-Founder John Boiler, who was named Constellation chair last year, shifts roles to creative chair; Instrument Co-Founder and CEO Justin Lewis becomes chair of Constellation; and Kara Place takes the role of CEO at Instrument, after serving as president. 

January Digital donated $100,000 to build the January Childcare Center at the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support organization in Dallas. The safe environment for children who come from abusive backgrounds is slated to open in 2023. 

Cactus has added new talent to its roster. Stacey Trunnell is the Denver agency’s brand strategy director and Tara McKinnon its media coordinator, two newly-created positions. Shun-Luoi Fong was named director of design experience, a role previously held by Kylie Forcinito, who relocated to Texas, and Chris Browning takes over as account director, a post previously held by Jon Barnett, who left the agency. 

Venables Bell + Partners launched content and creation studio Taproom Studios. The studio will focus on creating new formats and mediums outside of traditional advertising. It will be led by Patty Brebner, who was previously at Wieden+Kennedy for over 20 years, where she worked on production and post-production capabilities. 

Finn Partners partnered with the Future Communicators Foundation to launch a four-year scholarship program. Finn joins agencies FischerAppelt in Germany, SPRG in Hong Kong and Adfactors PR in India. Each will provide $10,000 in scholarships. The Future Communicators Scholarships will be available at universities selected by the funding partners. 

Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners has hired Joshua Bull as its new associate creative director. He will work on creativity and also oversee junior-level creatives. Bull was an associate creative director at Taylor Strategy and worked on brands such as Captain Morgan, Gillette and Smirnoff.

Volvo Trucks North America has expanded Baldwin&’s role of social media agency of record to lead agency for all strategic and advertising/marketing initiatives. The agency has been working with Volvo Trucks NA since 2021. There was no incumbent, as the brand has worked with a variety of agencies.

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

