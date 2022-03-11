Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly

Chicago-based agency Two by Four has named Korie Brown group media director, a new position at the agency. She will report to Jessica Romaniuk, who was named president of the Chicago office in October. Brown joined the agency in 2018 and was most recently media director.

Blue Chip hired Valerie Williams-Sanchez as VP of cultural intelligence and relevance. Williams-Sanchez previously worked on marketing for Disneyland and product launch planning for Volvo. Ann Yun joins as group creative director, working on media creative, after freelancing for Blue Chip and others.

OKRP hired Kevin Lilly for the newly created head of strategy role. He will report to Chief Strategy Officer Nate Swift and work on accounts such as the Illinois Office of Tourism, P&G and Ferrara. Lilly was most recently at Leo Burnett, where he served as executive VP for 10 years, working on campaigns such as Allstate’s Mayhem.

Independent agency BLAC is accepting applications for its 12-week paid internship program through March 18. The program takes place at 20 independent agencies, and participants will have the opportunity to work on real briefs from the program sponsor, Procter & Gamble. Participating agencies include Fig, Odysseus Arms, OKRP and DNA.



Fitzco has brought on Stephen Lintner and J.W. Affourtit as associate creative directors to work on McCormick’s French’s business and the Checkers & Rally’s accounts. They will report to Ryan Boblett, Fitzco’s head of creative. Lintner and Affourtit replace Erin Fillingim and Eric Miguel, who left the agency. Lintner joins Fitzco from GSD&M, where he was a senior writer and worked on the Popeyes account. Affourtit joins from Edelman, where he was a senior art director and helped relaunch the Electrolux Kitchen line of appliances.

Creative agency 180LA has named Sarah Rubinstein as head of strategic planning. Kaleen Ogden last held the position in the fall and is no longer with the agency. Rubinstein comes from TBWA Chiat/Day in Los Angeles where she was principal and VP of strategy. She founded the agency's purpose-led consulting practice. Rubinstein reports directly to Al Moseley, global chair and chief creative officer.

Labelium Play, the digital marketing arm of global e-commerce performance agency Labelium, is launching NXTLVL, a gaming-only ad agency. It will be based in Chicago and led by Clayton McLaughlin, managing director of Labelium Play. NXTLVL will specialize in product insertion, virtual experiences within gaming platforms and brand integration.

