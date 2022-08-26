Agency news you need to know this week

Take me out to the virtual ballgame

Ever get bored during baseball games? Stagwell thinks it has the answer.

Minnesota Twins fans on Monday got a first look at its location-based augmented reality platform ARound that allowed the game's 40,000 attendees to play multiplayer AR games with one another. Using the app, fans at Target Field could play games like Batter Up and Blockbuster with others in the stadium or compete to see who can knock down the most virtual blocks on the real-life field by lobbing virtual hot dogs or baseballs.

Using the tech, fans could also see and interact with real-time content led by action on the field, such as after home runs, mascot races, or when the Twins took the field. This technology tackles an ongoing problem for the MLB, which has been criticized for its slow-paced games.



Read more: MLB's CMO on its marketing strategy



“Current AR platforms isolate users in singular experiences. ARound believes massive, multi-user AR enables a host of creative opportunities to redefine what it means to be part of a connected fan experience,” ARound Founder and CEO Josh Beatty said in a statement.

ARound is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools. Other products within the cloud include PRophet, a predictive AI platform for PR professionals; Koalifyed, an end-to-end influencer management platform; the Harris Brand Platform, focused on providing brand intelligence.