Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
Petcare brand Hartz has appointed Cutwater as its creative and media agency of record. The account was previously held by Carmichael Lynch, which wasn’t immediately available for comment. The agency will work across Hartz’s portfolio of dog and cat products. Cutwater’s first campaign for the brand, which will focus on its wet cat treat brand Delectables, will roll out this summer. The brand will be looking to increase its use of social media to reach pet parents, Hartz CMO, Tina Lelay said in a statement.
Russel Wohlwerth has been named partner at Roth Ryan Hayes consultancy to support the firm’s expansion into L.A. and build its global presence. Prior to joining Roth Ryan Hayes, Wohlwerth served as the owner and founder of External View Consulting Group, which specialized in marketing agency supplier management.
Publicis Sapient has named Abby Godee, as its chief experience officer. Godee replaces John Madea, who has left the agency, according to a Publicis Sapient spokeswoman. Godee previously worked at Deloitte Consulting, where she was a partner and part of the company’s innovation and design strategy practice.
Barbarian has hired Lawrence Edmondson as its new chief technology officer, replacing Lamar Hines, who joined Apple as a group technology director. Edmondson joins Barbarian from Squarespace, where he led its CMS rendering group. He previously had lead technology roles at VaynerMedia and Mullen Lowe.
Movers+Shakers has promoted John McGill as its VP of creative and hired Tom Hyde as VP of strategy. Prior to taking on the newly created roles, McGill served as creative director for the agency and Hyde served as digital and social executive strategy director at TBWA\Chiat\Day.
Dallas-based agency Firehouse has hired Wade Alger as its newly created chief inspiration officer. Alger will be working with the creative teams on campaigns and new business projects. Prior to starting the new role, Alger worked on multiple different campaigns and projects, including ads for Geico.
Milwaukee-based Hanson Dodge has been named agency of record, for NOW, a national manufacturer of vitamins and supplements. The agency will be responsible for creative, digital and media. This is the first AOR relationship for the family-owned brand and its first work from Hanson Dodge is expected to debut in May.
Tamba-based agency PPK has promoted Garrett Garcia, previously VP of business insights, to president. The role was previously held by Tom Kenney, who will remain as CEO moving forward. Kenney will continue to focus on client relationships and the agency’s documentary film division, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
Contributing: Brian Bonilla