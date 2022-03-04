Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

Ikea lets you be a co-worker for a day, Ogilvy Health makes a hire and more
By Keira Wingate. Published on March 04, 2022.
WPP discontinues its operations in Russia as other holding companies weigh options
Credit: Ikea

Dubai’s AI-Futtaim Ikea and creative partner Memac Ogilvy turned Ikea customers wearing yellow shirts into co-workers in its latest campaign. 

The “Co-worker for the Day” campaign turned customers who came to the store wearing yellow—the color worn by employees— into assets during the Swedish retailer’s busiest sale season. The yellow-shirted customers were given the Ikea app.

The yellow-shirted customers were given the Ikea app, so they could guide customers around the store and answer questions. Those who participated were rewarded with a gift voucher toward their next purchase.

“This campaign is a wonderful example of the old communications adage of ‘show not tell’," said Till Hohmann, chief creative director at Memac Ogilvy.

BeautifulBeast launches first campaign

Less than a month after opening, BeautifulBeast has launched its first campaign. For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the agency teamed up with the Colon Cancer Coalition to create the #MissionToUranus campaign.

The campaign kicked off March 1 on Twitter. It highlights data from the American Cancer Society, which said that 151,030 Americans may be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, while 52,580 may die of the disease in the same year.

There will be radio public service announcements and billboards, including one in Times Square. It features tweets to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, along with other space enthusiasts, to join the mission, with the goal of making #MissionToUranus trend on Twitter. 

“Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in America,” said Flor Leibaschoff, chief creative officer at BeautifulBeast, whose brother died of colon cancer when he was 44. “We were excited when we heard that Dick Covey, a former NASA astronaut, wanted to join #MissionToUranus himself, helping us amplify the message.”

A bold way to party

Zatarain’s is celebratring Mardi Gras in a bold way. The New Orleans brand and PeterMayer—the brand's creative AOR for 19 years—have launched the “#BoldLikeThat” campaign. 

The campaign features influencers such as Grammy-nominated singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball. It launched March 1 on social media with videos of Ball. 

“Before we celebrate Big Easy style, let's be thankful for the right to party and this bangin meal,” Ball says in the video.

Coca-Cola leads to new roles 

With new business from client Coca-Cola, VMLY&R Kansas City has brought Gabriel Jardim and Guto Monteiro over from its New York office and promoted each executive creative director.

Jardim and Monteiro have been with VMLY&R for six years and were group creative directors at the New York office. They’ve also worked with NewBalance Adidas, Gatorade, Coors Light, FedEx, Land Rover and Nissan. 

In their new roles, Jardim and Monteiro will oversee all creative work for Coca-Cola, smartwater, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. They’ll join the senior leadership creative team and report to North American Chief Creative Officer John Godsey.

“They truly do have this great multiplier effect on inspiring others and elevating the work,” Godsey said.

Ogilvy Health hires CSO

Ogilvy Health hired Liz Kane as chief strategy officer, where she will lead the agency’s insights, brand and medical strategy offerings. Kane was most recently head of brand strategy at Havas Life, where she led efforts for Pfizer and Amgen.
Andrew Thorn, who was head of strategy, departed in 2021.

Ogilvy Health also promoted Corina Kellman, previously senior VP of strategy, to a new role as head of experience and innovation. Kellman joined last year.

From left to right: Adam Hessel (Chief Creative Officer, NA); Corina Kellam (EVP, Experience & Innovation); Liz Kane (Chief Strategic Officer), NA; and Kim Johnson (Global CEO).

Credit: Ogilvy Health

Both will join the leadership board led by Ogilvy Health CEO Kim Johnson.

“Both Liz and Corina are big-picture thinkers who will help us be recognized as the health world’s commercial partner for impact and growth,” Johnson said.

BLAC hires its first executive director

National internship and DE&I organization BLAC has named Nicolet Gatewood as its first executive director and full-time employee. She joins after nearly three years at creative agency Haddad & Partners, where she was most recently Director of DE&I. Since its launch last year, the program has doubled its agency partners from 11 to more than 20. This year BLAC will be sponsored again by Procter & Gamble, which will provide its interns with real-world briefs and advertising assignments.

"I was first introduced to BLAC when hearing its interns speak on a panel," Gatewood said in a statement by BLAC. “Their recounting of experiences the program afforded them truly moved me. As I learned more about the steadfast commitment of the board, partner agencies, and all members of the BLAC community, to cultivate and support Black talent with the intention of changing future industry leadership, I realized I couldn't pass up the opportunity to contribute.

Last year 23 of the program’s 32 interns were placed in full-time jobs throughout the industry.

Just briefly

Petcare brand Hartz has appointed Cutwater as its creative and media agency of record. The account was previously held by Carmichael Lynch, which wasn’t immediately available for comment. The agency will work across Hartz’s portfolio of dog and cat products. Cutwater’s first campaign for the brand, which will focus on its wet cat treat brand Delectables, will roll out this summer. The brand will be looking to increase its use of social media to reach pet parents, Hartz CMO, Tina Lelay said in a statement.  

Russel Wohlwerth has been named partner at Roth Ryan Hayes consultancy to support the firm’s expansion into L.A. and build its global presence. Prior to joining Roth Ryan Hayes, Wohlwerth served as the owner and founder of External View Consulting Group, which specialized in marketing agency supplier management.

Publicis Sapient has named Abby Godee, as its chief experience officer. Godee replaces John Madea, who has left the agency, according to a Publicis Sapient spokeswoman. Godee previously worked at Deloitte Consulting, where she was a partner and part of the company’s innovation and design strategy practice.

Barbarian has hired Lawrence Edmondson as its new chief technology officer, replacing Lamar Hines, who joined Apple as a group technology director. Edmondson joins Barbarian from Squarespace, where he led its CMS rendering group. He previously had lead technology roles at VaynerMedia and Mullen Lowe.

Movers+Shakers has promoted John McGill as its VP of creative and hired Tom Hyde as VP of strategy. Prior to taking on the newly created roles, McGill served as creative director for the agency and Hyde served as digital and social executive strategy director at TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Dallas-based agency Firehouse has hired Wade Alger as its newly created chief inspiration officer. Alger will be working with the creative teams on campaigns and new business projects. Prior to starting the new role, Alger worked on multiple different campaigns and projects, including ads for Geico.

Milwaukee-based Hanson Dodge has been named agency of record, for NOW, a national manufacturer of vitamins and supplements. The agency will be responsible for creative, digital and media. This is the first AOR relationship for the family-owned brand and its first work from Hanson Dodge is expected to debut in May.

Tamba-based agency PPK has promoted Garrett Garcia, previously VP of business insights, to president. The role was previously held by Tom Kenney, who will remain as CEO moving forward. Kenney will continue to focus on client relationships and the agency’s documentary film division, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

Contributing: Brian Bonilla

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

