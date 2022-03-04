Agency news you need to know this week

“Before we celebrate Big Easy style, let's be thankful for the right to party and this bangin meal,” Ball says in the video.

Coca-Cola leads to new roles

With new business from client Coca-Cola, VMLY&R Kansas City has brought Gabriel Jardim and Guto Monteiro over from its New York office and promoted each executive creative director.

Jardim and Monteiro have been with VMLY&R for six years and were group creative directors at the New York office. They’ve also worked with NewBalance Adidas, Gatorade, Coors Light, FedEx, Land Rover and Nissan.

In their new roles, Jardim and Monteiro will oversee all creative work for Coca-Cola, smartwater, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. They’ll join the senior leadership creative team and report to North American Chief Creative Officer John Godsey.

“They truly do have this great multiplier effect on inspiring others and elevating the work,” Godsey said.

Ogilvy Health hires CSO

Ogilvy Health hired Liz Kane as chief strategy officer, where she will lead the agency’s insights, brand and medical strategy offerings. Kane was most recently head of brand strategy at Havas Life, where she led efforts for Pfizer and Amgen.

Andrew Thorn, who was head of strategy, departed in 2021.

Ogilvy Health also promoted Corina Kellman, previously senior VP of strategy, to a new role as head of experience and innovation. Kellman joined last year.