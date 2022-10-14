Agency news you need to know this week

The Martin Agency says it exceeds diversity goal

The Martin Agency said it has exceeded its goal of increasing diversity behind the camera by awarding 65% of its video content work to people from underrepresented demographics. This comes after the agency set the goal to hire 50% of people to do video content work from underrepresented groups at the start of the year. The figure jumps to 85% when editor hires are taken into account.

As part of the initiative, Martin tapped director Lisa Gunning and editor Paul Martinez from Arcade Edit for DoorDash's “A Neighborhood of Good in Every Order” campaign.

“We don’t want to be satisfied celebrating progress on screen while ignoring the glacially slow improvement in equity off-screen,” said Tasha Dean, The Martin Agency’s executive VP and head of production.

WPP opens Toronto campus

WPP opened its newest campus in Toronto on Oct. 12 after recently creating campuses in Detroit, Milan, London and Prague. The initiative aims to provide a base for the 2,000 people employed by the holding company’s local agencies, and allow for “teams to come together to collaborate on extraordinary work for clients,” said WPP Country Manager for Canada Arthur Fleischmann in a statement. WPP agencies include but aren’t limited to Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Grey, TAXI, Hogarth Worldwide, Landor & Fitch as well as GroupM and it's subsidiary agencies.

Just briefly

DDB Chicago has appointed head of business Sandra Alfaro as its president. Current CEO Andrea Diquez is leaving to pursue an undisclosed opportunity. The CEO post has not yet been filled.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition, which owns SlimFast, Optimum Nutrition and Think has appointed Horizon Media as its U.S. media agency of record.

Following a review, Pearl, a San Antonio district, has selected Austin-based agency Bakery as its agency of record. Bakery’s main focus will be working with Pearl on building its brand communications, storytelling, and programming to promote the neigborhood as a sustainable area within the city. Bakery will run all creative and use its new Ken Media arm to run media planning and buying.

Droga5 London has appointed Stephanie McArdle as its head of design at Droga5 London. She replaces Chris Chapman, who left the agency earlier this month, according to a statement by Droga5.

Kelly-Moss Road and Race, a Porsche GT Racing and custom-build auto shop company, has appointed Planet Propaganda as its first brand strategy and creative partner.

Anchor Worldwide has hired Will Ramos as its strategy director, a newly created position. Ramos’ previous role was social strategy director at Gut.

George P. Johnson has opened an office in Dubai, which is its first office in the Middle East.