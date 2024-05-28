Behind Alma’s repositioning as an ‘ungeneral’ agency

Alma CEO Isaac Mizrahi said this positioning is a new way to promote the agency to marketers and consultants who sometimes haven’t been aware of some of the work it has done beyond a multicultural scope. The shift won’t mean a complete move away from multicultural or Hispanic work; it is meant to expand how the agency is viewed and how general market work is approached.

“We believe that the general market no longer exists, at least in the way that it was defined before,” said Ana Bermudez, Alma’s managing director. “That’s why we gave it a new name. The ongoing demographic shifts that have been taking place confirm that the general market is not general anymore; it’s highly complex, it’s not uniform. What we’ve been doing for [clients] for the past seven to 10 years is helping brands navigate this new world and we want to eliminate the boxes.”

According to the latest U.S. Census figures, there are over 63 million Hispanics in the U.S., accounting for 19.1% of the population. Beyond the Latino market, understanding subcultures and different demographics has become increasingly important for brands and agencies.

Along with a new logo, Alma created a video explaining the positioning that will appear on the agency’s website and social accounts.

As clips from Alma’s campaigns for various brands play, narration includes lines such as “General looked backwards. Ungeneral sees the future,” and “Specificity drives authenticity.” The narration also mentions that the agency “goes deep to see into people’s souls”—soul is an English translation of “alma.”