Anomaly launches media offering focused on planning and buying

Will de Lannoy, previously head of communications strategy of Anomaly New York, will lead the division
By Brian Bonilla. Published on October 06, 2022.
Nike's Phil Knight on meeting Dan Wieden and his legacy
Credit: Anomaly

Anomaly is launching its own media studio, marking the Stagwell agency's first foray into media planning and buying. 

Communications strategy will remain an ongoing offering within Anomaly's media division. Its current communications strategies focus on paid, earned, and owned media.

Will de Lannoy, previously the head of communications strategy at Anomaly New York, will lead the division as head of media and new engagement models for North America, while retaining his status as managing partner. He will report to Karina Wilsher, Anomaly’s global CEO, and will be in charge of expanding the offering for Anomaly’s clients, which include Carnival, Denny’s, Diageo and Ally.

The media studio will launch in the coming months. “We look forward to introducing an even more progressive take on media through the introduction of this new studio, a first for Anomaly,” Wilsher said. “I have no doubt that it will build inventive, effective models designed to tackle today’s most pressing business needs.”

Anomaly said it doesn't see this offering as competing against its current clients' media agencies, but rather an opportunity to provide media buying and planning to clients who aren't working with a media agency and need external support.

“From the decline of cookies to new understanding of attention to maturing direct-to-consumer and e-commerce models, the media landscape continues to shift constantly," de Lannoy said in a statement. "These elements, paired with the rapid rise of new digital platforms, carve out huge opportunities for creativity. The media studio will introduce a fresh tool into Anomaly’s arsenal, allowing us to fulfill full communications plans on our own without always tapping an external partner.”

Christina Gregory, group communications strategy director at Anomaly, will take de Lannoy’s prior role as head of communications strategy, New York. 

The agency has also named Kira Montgomery as its head of communications strategy in Toronto. She joins from independent creative agency Juliet, where she most recently served as partner, chief connections officer.

The news of the media studio comes as parent Stagwell puts an emphasis on creative and media offerings. Earlier today, Stagwell rebranded its media network under the new name Brand Performance Network, which includes creative agencies Gale, Forsman & Bodenfors, CPB, Vitro and Observatory; media agencies Assembly, MMI Agency, Goodstuff and Grason; B2B agency Multiview; multi-lingual content agency Locaria; travel and media experts Ink; and commerce agency Brand New Galaxy. 

"'Creative + Media + Commerce'—the new equation for modern marketing—is simple, but executing against it is complex," Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell, said in a statement about the rebranding. “Brands need truly integrated partners to navigate this convergence."

Greg Paull, co-founder and principal at R3, said that media is becoming more important in the business as "the gap between content strategy and channel strategy continues to narrow."

"Marketers continue to seek closer integration between their creative and media partners," he said. "Coca-Cola recently moved creative and media under one roof at WPP and Philips and Mercedes did the same at Omnicom. Anomaly’s opportunity will be to identify those marketers trying to drive this collaboration who are frustrated at dealing with multiple holding companies, multiple P&Ls and multiple business units."

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Nike's Phil Knight on meeting Dan Wieden and his legacy

