Anomaly launches media offering focused on planning and buying

Anomaly is launching its own media studio, marking the Stagwell agency's first foray into media planning and buying.

Communications strategy will remain an ongoing offering within Anomaly's media division. Its current communications strategies focus on paid, earned, and owned media.

Will de Lannoy, previously the head of communications strategy at Anomaly New York, will lead the division as head of media and new engagement models for North America, while retaining his status as managing partner. He will report to Karina Wilsher, Anomaly’s global CEO, and will be in charge of expanding the offering for Anomaly’s clients, which include Carnival, Denny’s, Diageo and Ally.

The media studio will launch in the coming months. “We look forward to introducing an even more progressive take on media through the introduction of this new studio, a first for Anomaly,” Wilsher said. “I have no doubt that it will build inventive, effective models designed to tackle today’s most pressing business needs.”

Anomaly said it doesn't see this offering as competing against its current clients' media agencies, but rather an opportunity to provide media buying and planning to clients who aren't working with a media agency and need external support.

“From the decline of cookies to new understanding of attention to maturing direct-to-consumer and e-commerce models, the media landscape continues to shift constantly," de Lannoy said in a statement. "These elements, paired with the rapid rise of new digital platforms, carve out huge opportunities for creativity. The media studio will introduce a fresh tool into Anomaly’s arsenal, allowing us to fulfill full communications plans on our own without always tapping an external partner.”