AthenaHealth launches first campaign from Colossus

AthenaHealth's first campaign from its new agency, Colossus, comes amid reports that the health-tech company may soon be undergoing an initial public offering or a sale.

The Boston-based shop won agency-of-record duties, previously held by MullenLowe, in September 2020 following a competitive pitch.

For the campaign, Colossus created an ambitious 157 individual pieces of work with the aim of refreshing the brand’s identity and simplifying the messaging around the technical aspects of AthenaHealth’s capabilities. The agency said its challenge was avoiding the conventions and tropes common in the health care industry.

“The health care space can be cold and off-putting with ineffectual stock photography and design better suited for PowerPoint,” Travis Robertson, partner and executive creative director at Colossus, said in a statement. “We built a deep graphic language as multi-faceted and innovative as the company itself, combining CG, photography, and illustration in a vibrant world of color.”

In total, the campaign includes long and short-form videos running on outlets like Hulu and Roku that range from 60 seconds to 15 seconds; digital; out-of-home; paid and organic social; print (including a partnership with Wired Magazine); podcast collaborations and streaming audio placements; 3-D static illustrations; CG; live-action and stop motion. The campaign is targeted to health care insitutions, physicians and health care tech companies, the agency said. The videos will run on connected TV through the beginning of next year.