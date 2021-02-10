Avocados From Mexico reunites with GSD&M, hiring the shop as its agency of record

Avocados From Mexico, which skipped the Super Bowl this year after six consecutive appearances, has hired GSD&M as its agency of record without a competitive review.
Energy BBDO, the creative agency behind the company's last two Super Bowl spots, had been its agency of record since 2018.
GSD&M helped put Avocados From Mexico in people’s minds with four Big Game campaigns beginning in 2015. Each year, the brand used humor and celebrity appearances to promote the use of avocados.
Now, GSD&M will lead creative and brand work, both general and Hispanic market, with the first work set to launch in early 2022.
“Our first partnership produced some of the most award-winning and buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials ever for the brand, and to now get the full AOR assignment is an awesome opportunity,” GSD&M President Marianne Malina said in a statement.
Avocados From Mexico is a U.S. based subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocados Importers Association that handles advertising, promotion, PR and research for the Mexican avocado industry.
GSD&M’s four Super Bowl spots for Avocados From Mexico featured Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice (2015), Scott Baio (2016), Jon Lovitz (2017) and Chris Elliott (2018).
“Avocados from Mexico has long focused on delivering fun, innovative creative while building a brand in a brandless category. We’re so proud to continue our partnership with GSD&M and we can’t wait to deliver more buzzworthy moments to come,” Kevin Hamilton, senior director of marketing, head of brand, media and PR at Avocados From Mexico, said in a statement.
In 2018, Avocados From Mexico sought a new creative approach and hired Energy BBDO, which worked on its Super Bowl ads that ran in 2019, starring Kristin Chenoweth, and 2020, starring Molly Ringwald.
“We enjoyed the partnership and we wish Avocados From Mexico all the best,” Energy BBDO said in a statement. Arnold Worldwide held the account before it moved to Energy BBDO.
Last fall, Avocados From Mexico announced that it would sit out the 2021 Super Bowl.
The days leading up to the Super Bowl are the biggest selling season in the U.S. for the avocados. The U.S. imported a record 277 million pounds of Mexican avocados during the first four weeks of 2021, Avocados From Mexico reported this week, representing a 19% increase from a year earlier.
This year, rather than running a pricey in-game commercial for the Super Bowl, Avocados From Mexico relied on efforts such as social media and in-store marketing including signs featuring Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews, to promote the fruit.
Contributing: Judann Pollack