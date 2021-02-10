Agency News

Avocados From Mexico reunites with GSD&M, hiring the shop as its agency of record

By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Restaurant giant Inspire Brands picks Publicis Groupe as media agency of record
Credit: Avocados from Mexico

Avocados From Mexico, which skipped the Super Bowl this year after six consecutive appearances, has hired GSD&M as its agency of record without a competitive review.

Energy BBDO, the creative agency behind the company's last two Super Bowl spots, had been its agency of record since 2018.

GSD&M helped put Avocados From Mexico in people’s minds with four Big Game campaigns beginning in 2015. Each year, the brand used humor and celebrity appearances to promote the use of avocados.

Now, GSD&M will lead creative and brand work, both general and Hispanic market, with the first work set to launch in early 2022.

“Our first partnership produced some of the most award-winning and buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials ever for the brand, and to now get the full AOR assignment is an awesome opportunity,” GSD&M President Marianne Malina said in a statement. 

 

More Avocados From Mexico news from Ad Age
Avocados From Mexico is skipping the 2021 Super Bowl
Jessica Wohl
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Avocados from Mexico's Super Bowl spot
Jessica Wohl
Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl commercial hopes to be best in show
Jessica Wohl
No Chips for Guac? Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl Ad Finds a Solution
Jeanine Poggi

Avocados From Mexico is a U.S. based subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocados Importers Association that handles advertising, promotion, PR and research for the Mexican avocado industry.

GSD&M’s four Super Bowl spots for Avocados From Mexico featured Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice (2015), Scott Baio (2016), Jon Lovitz (2017) and Chris Elliott (2018). 

“Avocados from Mexico has long focused on delivering fun, innovative creative while building a brand in a brandless category. We’re so proud to continue our partnership with GSD&M and we can’t wait to deliver more buzzworthy moments to come,” Kevin Hamilton, senior director of marketing, head of brand, media and PR at Avocados From Mexico, said in a statement.

In 2018, Avocados From Mexico sought a new creative approach and hired Energy BBDO, which worked on its Super Bowl ads that ran in 2019, starring Kristin Chenoweth, and 2020, starring Molly Ringwald.

“We enjoyed the partnership and we wish Avocados From Mexico all the best,” Energy BBDO said in a statement. Arnold Worldwide held the account before it moved to Energy BBDO.

Last fall, Avocados From Mexico announced that it would sit out the 2021 Super Bowl.

The days leading up to the Super Bowl are the biggest selling season in the U.S. for the avocados. The U.S. imported a record 277 million pounds of Mexican avocados during the first four weeks of 2021, Avocados From Mexico reported this week, representing a 19% increase from a year earlier.

This year, rather than running a pricey in-game commercial for the Super Bowl, Avocados From Mexico relied on efforts such as social media and in-store marketing including signs featuring Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews, to promote the fruit. 

Contributing: Judann Pollack 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Restaurant giant Inspire Brands picks Publicis Groupe as media agency of record

Restaurant giant Inspire Brands picks Publicis Groupe as media agency of record
MDC merger partner Stagwell reveals 'material weaknesses' in internal financial control

MDC merger partner Stagwell reveals 'material weaknesses' in internal financial control
IPG reports fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.1%

IPG reports fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.1%
OMD walks away with Dr. Scholl’s media account

OMD walks away with Dr. Scholl’s media account
Washington Football Team enlists Code and Theory to find new name following review

Washington Football Team enlists Code and Theory to find new name following review
We're stressed out and burned out, and loving it: Agency Brief

We're stressed out and burned out, and loving it: Agency Brief

Droga5 Global Chief Creative Officer Neil Heymann to start new venture with Publicis

Droga5 Global Chief Creative Officer Neil Heymann to start new venture with Publicis

Tim Jones named chief operating officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in U.S.

Tim Jones named chief operating officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in U.S.