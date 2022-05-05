Barbarian hires ex-Peloton creative as its chief creative officer

Barbarian has hired Tim Wilson, formerly a creative director at Peloton Interactive, as its new chief creative officer.

The role was previously held by Resh Sidhu, who left the agency in February to join Snap as the global director for its augmented reality creative studio Arcadia.

“I've been in the industry for over 20 years now and what excites me is the ability to transform brands and agencies servicing those brands,” Wilson said. “Barbarian to me represented an agency that has such a strong leadership team that all came from big agencies and major brands, but we're a smaller agency. We have the leadership and experience of a much larger organization. Personally, I like this more manageable size because I feel like as an agency, there are a lot fewer layers we have to wade through. It's going to allow us to stay super nimble and dynamic.”



Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Wilson, who mainly worked on campaigns across Peloton’s bike, app, and apparel business lines, also helped build the brand's creative strategy department along with his boss at the time Bryant Brennan, senior VP, global creative at Peloton. Wilson is also no stranger to the agency world, having held creative leadership roles at agencies such as R/GA, Publicis Sapient, BBDO, and AKQA.

Among other efforts, Wilson worked on Peloton's “Nothing like Working Out from Home” campaign launched in June with the help of the brand’s lead agency Mekanism.