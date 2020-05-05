BBH cuts U.S. staff by 20 percent as layoffs hit New York and Los Angeles offices
BBH implemented layoffs in New York and Los Angeles, cutting about 20 percent its U.S. employee base, Ad Age has learned.
A spokesperson for the agency declined to go into detail but confirmed there were staff cuts.
"COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the global business landscape," Neil Munn, group CEO of BBH, said in a statement. "Regrettably, we will be restructuring our business in line with the new realities, to ensure we have the right set-up to meet future challenges and opportunities.”
BBH employs 112 full-time employees in the U.S.
BBH is the first Publicis Groupe agency to confirm layoffs related to the pandemic. Rival holding companies including WPP, Omnicom Group, Dentsu Aegis Network, Interpublic Group of Cos. and MDC Partners have all announced layoffs and furloughs across their businesses and agencies.
In an interview with Ad Age in April, following the holding company's release of its first quarter earnings, Publicis Groupe Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun confirmed there had not yet been layoffs. At that time, Publicis' cost-cutting measures had included salary cuts, a global hiring freeze and freelance budget cuts. Sadoun did tell Ad Age that cost planning had gone from a global holding company-led initiative into the hands of local leaders, with "leveraging resources to protect our people" being the top priority.
Agencies that have reported layoffs thus far include Johannes Leonardo, R/GA, VaynerMedia, CPB, McCann, TBWA, Zimmerman, DDB, BBDO, Grey and MullenLowe, among others.
In April, BBH New York hired TBD founder Rafael Rizuto as its new chief creative officer. Ad Age learned that the appointment came as TBD, a small independent San Francisco agency, closed its doors. TBD Founder-CEO Jordan Warren blamed the agency's closure on the pandemic having “pushed out or canceled” most of the projects it had in the works, and that he and Rizuto remain on good terms.