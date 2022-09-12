BBH USA appoints a new chief creative officer from Publicis New York

Publicis Groupe's BBH USA has named Erica Roberts as its new chief creative officer, replacing Rafael Rizuto, who is heading to Dentsu Creative.

Roberts has been with Publicis for over 15 years and most recently served as the chief creative officer of Publicis New York. Roberts has helped relaunch 10 brands within The J.M. Smucker Co. portfolio, including Jif, Folgers, Milkbone and Café Bustelo. Recent campaigns that Roberts led include “Jif vs Gif” and “Lil Jif Project,” which included a spot starring Ludacris.

Roberts' appointment is one of several big changes at the agency this year. BBH USA promoted Amani Duncan CEO in February and AMV BBDO exec Alex Grieve joined BBH as global and London chief creative officer in January.

“Erica has talent to burn,” Grieve said in a statement. “She’s won everything there is to win. But, much more than that, she has character. Her huge ambition is matched only by her huge heart. She’s empathetic, straight-talking and resilient. Erica is the shepherd this flock of black sheep needs. We expect great things.”