Blue Diamond hires McKinney as its creative agency

“It was time for us to go in a different direction,” Joshi said. "We are very thankful for the great work that Chiat did in the last three-and-a-half years in a very difficult environment with the pandemic and remote collaboration.”

The account now will be led out of McKinney’s LA office, with support from team members in both its Durham, North Carolina, and New York City locations. The first campaign is set to launch in January 2023.

The company’s revenue numbers have remained steady over the past three years. In 2021, Blue Diamond posted $1.57 billion in revenue, slightly down from $1.59 billion in 2020 and just above its 2019 revenue of $1.56 billion. Blue Diamond Growers spent $43 million on U.S. measured media in 2021, more than twice what was spent in 2020, but down from $58 million in 2019, according to Kantar.

Flavors and varieties

Moving forward, the 110-year-old company will look to expand its reach in U.S. households, according to Joshi, who said a focus will be on educating consumers about Blue Diamond's various snack almond products. “It may not be new to the brand, but it may be new to consumers,” Joshi said.

One challenge is educating consumers about the wide array of flavors. “They have 17 versions of these almonds, which most people don’t realize,” said Joe Maglio, CEO of McKinney. The goal, Maglio said, is to position Blue Diamond as a snack beyond the competitive set of nuts: “They’ve created all of these different flavor profiles so that if you want a barbecued chip, there’s an almond that tastes basically the same, but it’s a lot healthier for you.”