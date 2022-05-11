Burrell hires ex-Hill Holiday exec as new creative chief

Multicultural agency Burrell Communications has hired Hill Holiday veteran Khari Streeter as chief creative officer.

The role opened up when Chief Creative Director Lewis Williams left the agency in December after 15 years to join Weber Shandwick. The position was held in the interim by Terrence Burrell (no relation to agency founder Tom Burrell), who had previously served as executive creative director on the multicultural agency’s Comcast account. He will now oversee the transition and carry on with his previous role.

Streeter, who described his career path as “non-linear” in a statement, was executive VP creative director at agency Hill Holliday for nearly 10 years. In that role, he worked with financial institutions including Liberty Mutual and Bank of America, along with clients such as Planet Fitness, Reebok, Anheuser-Busch and Adidas.

Streeter in a statement said that in his work he has tried to “convince clients that they need to have diverse work, diversity in their work, diverse audiences for their work as well as to try and lead the agencies that I've been a part of to increase their diversity in-house.”

"In this time of heightened awareness and the prioritization of inclusion, the trend has seemed to be headed in the right direction, but it's still performative. With the opportunity that Burrell represents, we're starting at a point that Burrell has already created the momentum for,” Streeter said.