California starts $40 million agency review for opioid education campaign

After U.S. opioid overdoses accelerated at the start of the pandemic, the California Department of Public Health is offering in-state agencies a $40 million assignment to educate about opioid overdose and prevention.

The contract is available to any agency located in the state of California that brings in a minimum of $25 million annually and employs at least 20 people. The agency can’t have conflicts of interest which include work with tobacco, e-cigarette, cannabis, or pharmaceutical companies. The assignment would run from March 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

The request for proposals comes at a time when opioid deaths in California have risen 7.08% from May 2021 to May this year, an increase from 10,985 to 11,763 deaths. In August, California became the first state to require a urine drug screening to test for fentanyl for emergency room patients.