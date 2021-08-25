Can my employer require me to get the COVID vaccine?

Months after the COVID-19 vaccines were released and days after the Pfizer vaccine becomes the first to gain full federal regulators' approval, questions remain about the legality of employers mandating the vaccine, as well as employer and employee privacy rights. Corporations from MolsonCoors to Interpublic Group of Cos. are requiring employees be vaccinated and the Association of National Advertisers is expected to require vaccinations for in-person attendance at its “Masters of Marketing,” slated for Oct. 8-9 in Orlando.

Here, we'll answer some common questions surrounding the legal rights of employers and employees.

Can employers legally mandate employees get vaccinated against COVID?

Short answer: Yes. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed employers to mandate the flu vaccine, among many others, to employees to protect the safety and well-being of the workforce from a "direct threat." On May 28, the EEOC cleared up any confusion about the COVID vaccines—shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna remain under Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration—by allowing an employer COVID mandate.

Are there exceptions?

Yes. Employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations for employees who are exempt from mandatory immunization based on the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and other federal laws that bar a mandate for medical or religious reasons. The EEOC was also clear that employer requirements and incentives to get a vaccine can't be "coercive," but didn't specify what coercive meant. However, the exemptions are very limited. Employers are legally allowed, via the EEOC, to force the employee to document a medical condition that prohibits a vaccine. Religious exemptions are even more narrow. An employee protesting the vaccine would have to demonstrate where in the "tightly held" religious belief it prohibits inoculation. In the past, some employees have used Christian beliefs to deny vaccines that contain human stem cells, such as rubella and Hepatitis A vaccines. None of the three COVID vaccines currently in use contain human stem cells; however, the J&J vaccine uses them in producing the shots. But if an employee can provide a reasonable exemption, an employer is required to provide accommodations, which could mean requiring the employee to work for home or wear a mask in the office, for example.